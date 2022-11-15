The Buckhorn Community Centre is inviting guests to the Festival of Trees, a “true celebration of the season,” from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12.
The Festival of Trees, an annual fundraising event for the non-profit Buckhorn Community Centre, will be open, with no admission fee, on Mondays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We love to see the centre transformed into a holiday wonderland,” said Judy McWhirter, general manager of the Buckhorn Community Centre.
“Our volunteers put in a lot of time for this event, from organizing and decorating, to selling tickets and serving food. We are proud that we have such generous sponsors as well to make this fundraising event for the Centre such a success every year,” she added.
Over the same period, the Buckhorn Community Centre will also host Tea and Trees on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can browse the decorated centre for free or grab a hot beverage and savoury treat plate for $10. Guests are encouraged to make reservations.
Trees and Holiday Market will take place, for the first time, on Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The one-day event will feature Christmas carols and music, and baked goods and handmade shopping items from local vendors will be available for purchase.
Wine & Trees will be back for another year on Nov. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy cheese, crackers and a variety of deli meats along with a glass of wine while browsing the trees on display. The age of majority event costs $18 per person. Attendees can make reservations by calling the Buckhorn Community Centre at 705-657-8833.
There’s also an online component for people who wish to visit the festival from the comfort of their own home. Tickets can be purchased at www.buckhorncommunitycentre.com after Nov. 21 for a chance to win your favourite item. The draw for winners will be held on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.
Thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers, the Festival of Trees went ahead during the pandemic — and even grew in the number of trees decorated and displayed — while following public health measures, McWhirter told The Examiner.
“With all the twinkling lights, decor, Christmas music and happy faces, I really just hope people will take away some Christmas spirit. (This year) just feels a little more normal.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.