The 27th annual Sandy Lake Western Days is returning this summer for a fun-filled weekend, from Aug. 11-13 at the lakeside community 96 kilometres northwest of Brandon.
For Les Lewandoski, the chairman of Sandy Lake Western Days and someone who has volunteered to make the event happen for over 20 years, possibly the best part of the event will be the authentic Ukrainian food, since many people in the area have Ukrainian ancestry.
“Sandy Lake’s year-round population is mainly Ukrainians,” Lewandoski said. Highlights of Ukrainian food on display during the weekend will include a bread and borscht luncheon at the outdoor kitchen on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., and a pierogy and kielbasa supper at the rec centre later that day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The bread for the bread and borscht luncheon is cooked in a traditional clay oven, and the borscht is prepared well in advance, Lewandoski said.
“The ladies will start baking bread a couple of days before, and that’s done on the outdoor oven,” he said. “It’s kind of a two-year process, because this year they’ll prep all the borscht and everything for next year’s Western Days.”
The fair is a big draw to the community of around 300, which can swell to 1,500 in the summer months when people come to enjoy camping at the lake, Lewandoski said.
“It’s held one of the biggest parades in the area over the years. We get good support from the Shriners in Brandon and all around the community.”
But it’s not just people from Westman or even from the rest of the province that are the only ones coming to enjoy what Sandy Lake has to offer at Western Days, Lewandoski said. People from Ontario and Saskatchewan often make the journey a central part of their summer travels.
“They kind of base their holidays on Western days. There’s an elderly couple that comes in from Saskatchewan, and their statement is, ‘We come all that way for bread and borscht,’” Lewandoski said.
This year, attendees at the event will get to take part in tried-and-true festivities such as the fireworks and parade, but also new ones like the beer gardens and live music.
“Before, we used to have just a small beer gardens out of the golf course, but now we can open it up to a bigger deal downtown,” Lewandoski said. “I’m sure that’s going to bring in a lot of different people.”
While he’s sure that this year’s Western Days will go off without a hitch, Lewandoski hopes that more community members will step up and volunteer to help ensure that the annual event is a tradition that continues long into the future.
“We can only do so much if it’s the people that we have. It takes a lot of work to put it on, but I think the reason the majority of us do it is we like to showcase our community, and all the friendly people we have in the area,” he said.
Char Lewandoski, who is distantly related to Les, serves as the Sandy Lake Western Days Committee’s secretary and treasurer. She said a lot of people have come up to her and expressed their excitement over events like the adult bale toss and the kids’ bucket brigade. This is the first year both events will be part of the Western Days Saturday lineup.
“It would be kind of like high jump, but instead of a person jumping over, it would be a bale of hay,” Char said. “The kids brigade will be a relay with buckets of water for the kids to race against each other.”
The Kiddies Korner, located near the outdoor kitchen and Cee-N Park, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and features bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall and a petting farm, is always a hit, Char said.
“It’s 100 per cent free,” she said. “We also have a free BBQ lunch for all the kids.”
Char has also experienced people asking her about when Western Days will take place so they can plan their summer holidays accordingly.
“We get lots of people contacting us in the middle of wintertime, wanting to know what the dates are because they are planning their holidays,” she said.
For a full run down of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s events, visit the Sandy Lake Western Days Facebook page.