The province will be fighting fire with fire with a prescribed burn set to blaze up near Nelson starting this Friday.
Located around two kilometres south of the city, the 65.2-hectare prescribed burn will occur in the Selous Creek area of the Southeast Fire Centre — with the fire set and maintained by the B.C. Wildfire Service, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and Kalesnikoff Lumber Company.
Although the burn is implemented to help reduce wildfire threats to the city, its effects may inconvenience Nelsonites near the burn area due to smoke, and visibility may be reduced.
While the exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, it is expected to commence this Friday.
“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” noted a press release from the RDCK on Tuesday. “Since 2017, this project has been an example of the high level of collaboration between regional and municipal governments, fire services and a local timber licensee.”
Hot topic
The key goals of the prescribed burn include:
• preparing the site for replanting;
• returning a natural and necessary process to the land base; and
• removing forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire.
“The B.C. Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities — including the use of prescribed burns — to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities,” the release read.
