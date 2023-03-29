Christians in Sudbury are taking a stand in support of a guaranteed liveable income in a fight to eliminate poverty.
On the weekend, members from Christian communities across the city were joined by city council representatives to learn more about poverty and GLI - guaranteed liveable income - policy.
The vigil, held at St. Andrew's United Church on Larch Street, was framed as a funeral "for those Canada left behind," according to Torrin Maag, student minister for the Young Adult Church of the United Church of Sudbury.
"Every day we have not eliminated poverty, someone will die from it," said Maag.
The vigil was part of a series of events held across the country by the United Church of Canada, which is calling on all levels of government to introduce guaranteed liveable income programs to address income inequities and a lacking social benefits structure.
"I live downtown," he said. "It always hurts when I'm walking to the YMCA or walking to get some food and I see someone sleeping out in the cold. I used to think of a lot of different theories for what would be the perfect solution. GLI might be the perfect solution, but it's a solution that could happen in Canada. That's why we landed on it as the focus for our vigil."
The policy they'd like to see, he said, would introduce a monthly transfer of income distributed alongside the existing income tax system.
"It's a policy which guarantees every person will have enough money in order to afford to basic necessities of life, like food and shelter," he said.
The model they support would guarantee income up to the poverty line – $24,000 a year for individuals – and would be clawed back at a rate of 20 to 40 per cent as a person's working wage increased.
"We don't want to disincentivize people to work, which is something that our current social security system often does,” said Maag. “When people start working more, they'll cross a barrier and then the switch will flip. They're no longer poor enough and even though they're still quite poor, they'll lose their assistance and actually be worse off than when they started. That's not good policy design."
While cost is often a concern for GLI critics, Maag said it's a program that can pay back dividends while helping individuals thrive.
"This would be very expensive," he said. "But it'd be worth it. We make our money back through reduced health-care costs, through increased economic development, through being able to cut many of the inefficient yet terribly expensive and bureaucracy-filled social services we already have."
He added, "For so long, our goal has been to reduce poverty or perhaps to alleviate the symptoms of poverty. But we believe no one should be in poverty and there's no amount of suffering that we can justify in a moral society. So our goal has to be to eliminate poverty, not to reduce it."
Those interested in supporting their cause are encouraged to contact their elected officials across all level of government. For more information, visit www.united-church.ca. Vigils and actions are tagged on social media with #UCCanLivableIncome.
To learn more about initiative in Sudbury, contact Maag at 705-562-3606 or mtwol123@gmail.com.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
