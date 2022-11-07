I’m a joker, and I like to cry. Because you know when you cry, that means you’re completely with it. You’re not joking, you’re not fooling around.
Everything is power. And when you come out with that, crying, it’s power that’s given to you. I go there to a tree, and hold it. One day, try it and just go in a nice embrace. You go there and you hold the tree, hug the tree.
If you feel it’s not moving, it’s not good for you. You go for another one. When you feel that the tree moves, it’s good. That’s a powerful tree.
You don’t see it, but your body feels. When you go like this, touch, it gives you the power it’s got.
That’s the one you’re gonna ask sometimes for medicine at the foot, where the roots are. But you don’t burn there, because the roots are gonna burn. So if you’re gonna make a fire, you go over there, and watch the wind, and make sure it’s dead before you leave.
But don’t go where people are watching you. When you’re doing some message for Creator, nevermind everybody else.
*
Wakatswa’tà:tskon, tánon’ wakon’wéskwani takashéntho’. Né: tsi saterièn:tare nó:nen tenhsashéntho’, né: kén:ton kwah í:ken tsi sattó:ka’s nahò:ten’.Tsi’k nahò:ten’ ne ka’shatsténhsera’. Ok nó:nen tenhsashéntho’, sa’shatstenhserá:wi nen’ nè:’e. Tho ní: iekéhtha’ tsi nón: nitiokwí:rote, tánon’ entié:na’. Sewenhnísera’, sate’nién:ten. Tho ienhénhse’ tánon’ enhshié:na’ ne ó:kwire, enhshnià:sa’ ne ó:kwire.Tóka’ sattó:ka’s tsi iah teiotorià:neron, iah tesaianerenhstén:ni. Ó:ia iensehsate’nién:ten’. Nó:nen enhsáttoke’ tsi iotorià:neron ne ó:kwire, ioiánere kí:. Kakwira’shátste’ thí:ken. Iah téhskens, nek tsi tseròn:ke wattó:ka’s. Nó:nen ken’ nénhsiere’, ienhshié:na’, entisa’shatsténhseron’ tsi io’shatstenhserá:ien.Né: tho í:ken ohtennà:ke enhseri’wanón:tonhse’ aiesaia’takéhnha’ tsi nonkwá:ti ne onónhkwa’, tsi nón: nitiohtè:rote. Nek tsi iah eh tho thahsatè:ka’te’, ase’kén enwathtehrátsha’. Né: ká:ti’ tóka’ enhsattsenhón:ni’, tho nonkwá:ti ienhénhse’, tánon’ saten’nikòn:raren ne ówera, tánon’ orihwí:io són:ni tsi katsenhentà:’on ohén:ton tsi enhsahtén:ti’.Nek tsi tóhsa tho iahà:se tsi nón: ón:kwe iesaterò:ron. Nó:nen othé:nen iehtshaterihwatenniehtén:ni ne Shonkwaia’tíson, arenhátien nakohrénhshon.