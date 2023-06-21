The Redcliff Scholarship Committee for Advanced Education has announced the five recipients of the 2023 Redcliff Scholarship Awards. Four graduating students from Eagle Butte High School, Jilly Cork, Sofia Hilsendeger, Ava Schofield and Dennis Kim, along with one Medicine Hat High School student, Jaivyn Barabe, will receive the awards. Each of the students will receive $6,000 toward tuition costs for post-secondary studies.
Denis Kim has enrolled at the University of Calgary and plans to pursue a medical degree with a specialty in psychiatry. At Eagle Butte, he participated in cross-country, volleyball and track and field. Kim also plays the violin and would volunteer when needed to help out at gigs around Redcliff.
“It helps a lot. The load has definitely lessened. I really appreciate it and I’m grateful I got it because without it, it would be much tougher,” said Kim.
“Congratulations to the five outstanding individuals who have been selected as the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Redcliff Scholarships for Advanced Education,” says Scholarship Administrator Pat Cocks. “There was a highly accomplished pool of applicants to choose from this year and the committee was impressed by the diverse post-secondary options chosen by the students. We are excited to support these talented students as they embark on their unique and fascinating educational journeys.”