May 16 was a stressful day for the Swan Hills community. After being notified of an evacuation alert the evening before, Swan Hills residents received an order for immediate evacuation at 1:20 PM that afternoon and were informed that an evacuation center had been set up at the Barrhead arena. Hearts heavy with apprehension and uncertainty, the community made a fairly orderly withdrawal over the next few hours.
Here are the stories of two Swan Hills families' evacuation experiences.
Nico Perry, contract operator and owner of 709 Oilfield Services, works in the field in the Swan Hills area and was witness to the wildfire activity in the days leading up to May 16. That morning his employer had informed him and his fellow operators that they would be sent home if the fire got within 15 km of the town. Perry reports that he wasn't surprised when he was released by the field foreman shortly before the evacuation order came through.
Perry and his fiancé Rebecca Quintal had packed some essentials in advance for a possible evacuation and were prepared when the time came. After packing their essential items into their truck and trailer, they loaded up their four children, Mia (7), Eliza (4), Revlynn (2), and Phoenix (8 months), along with their pets, and headed to the evacuation centre in Barrhead.
After registering at the centre, the family was given wristbands as evacuees to make it easier to access the available supports. The family pets stayed at an animal shelter set up at the centre to care for evacuated pets, with veterinary staff from Barr-North Veterinary Services coming by each day to ensure they were well cared for. Perry reports that Mike Davidson and Kay Roberts were also instrumental in making sure that the animals were comfortable and fed.
For accommodations, the family was set up with a campsite for their trailer at the Rotary Park Campground at no charge for evacuees. Barrhead FCSS provided breakfast, lunch, and dinners at the arena for the first six days, and then the Salvation Army took over until the evacuation order was lifted.
Plenty of activities were made available for the displaced families, including bouncy houses at the arena for the children, free pool passes (where families could also use the facilities to shower), and free bowling at the Blue Heron bowling alley on one of the days. Barrhead FCSS had also put together kits for the children with colouring books, treats, and some small toys. Many shops in town also gave discounts to evacuees, with a couple of thrift stores giving away some clothing. Perry describes the warmth and generosity that his family experienced, saying, "It was a very pleasant experience, actually, for what we were going through."
Perry was very thankful for the thought, planning, and hospitality his family experienced at the evacuation centre and throughout their stay, saying, "The Town of Barrhead went above and beyond as far as I'm concerned."
Even with their host municipality's welcoming generosity, the threat posed to the family's home in Swan Hills by the nearby wildfire remained. Perry reports that he and Quintal did their best not to dwell too much on what they might come home to when allowed to return to Swan Hills or on the question of what they would do if they lost everything.
With such heavy concerns and questions on their minds for the eight days they were evacuated, Perry and Quintal were incredibly relieved when the evacuation order for Swan Hills was lifted on May 24. Perry sums it up by saying, "It makes you really appreciate what you have when you are worried you might lose it all, a lot more.
Jessie Scholz had gone in to work on the morning of May 16 and had noticed that there was a lot more smoke in the air when she exited the building a few hours later. Having been a teenager in Swan Hills when the town had been evacuated in 1998, she had a strong feeling that the town might be in for a repeat of that experience. Having finished her duties at work, she went directly home and started packing. Jessie's husband Bryce was helping to shut in the CNRL fields, but their children were already at home.
Things got a little stressful when the evacuation order came in as the Alberta Emergency Alert went off in triplicate; on Jessie's phone and those of her two oldest kids, Blake (16) and Teddy (12). The Scholz's youngest child, Viola (8), was home because she had not been feeling well and now had another challenge to deal with. Jessie reports that there were some tears at first, but the kids did well afterwards.
Bryce returned from the field, and the family packed their essential belongings, two dogs, and two cats, into their vehicle and headed to Whitecourt to pick up their trailer from storage. After collecting and hooking up the trailer, the Scholz family made their way to Barrhead.
In describing her experience at the evacuation centre, Jessie says that everyone was amazing. Getting registered was quick and easy, and they had a table set up with toiletries for anyone who needed them. The Scholz family was also set up with a campsite at the Rotary Park Campground, free of charge, to stay in their trailer.
All of the pets stayed in the trailer with the family on the first night, but the cats didn't handle the camping experience as well and were moved to the pet shelter the next day.
The Scholz family was also impressed by the activities available for the displaced families, the meals and pet care, and the discounts at the local businesses. Friends of the Scholz family ended up staying in Westlock and reported they were "super accommodating" as well.
In addition to the activities listed above, the Scholz kids enjoyed some opportunities to hang out with friends that had also evacuated to Barrhead. Blake's scooter happened to be in the vehicle when they left Swan Hills, and he enjoyed taking it to the skate park. Jessie said, "It made me so proud of how each of them had their own way of decompressing and handling things."
As much as possible, the Scholz family did their best to try to treat their eight-day evacuation like an extended camping trip to make the best of it, but this is easier said than done with so much uncertainty about what the final outcome might be with regard to the wildfire.
Jessie was up early on the morning of May 24; she had taken the dogs for a walk and was enjoying a quiet coffee when the notification came in that Swan Hills' evacuation order had been lifted. The Scholz family was beyond relieved; Jessie said they had never packed their camper so quickly.
When describing her overall evacuation experience, Jessie said, "It was a very pleasant, although scary, experience for us."
Fortunately for the Swan Hills community, this evacuation had a happy ending as the fire did not reach the town. A few solid days of rainfall helped, along with a whole lot of work put in by emergency services, the Swan Hills Fire Department and their mutual aid partners from surrounding communities, public works employees, volunteers, and the essential businesses that stayed behind to support them.
Thank you for all you did to protect our town and our homes.
And thank you to the Towns of Barrhead and Westlock for all you did to take in our displaced community, feed and care for them, and make them feel welcome.