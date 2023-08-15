Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (DPIL) is a program that selects books and distributes them to children in the community.
In 2022, this program ceased operations in Muskoka due to a lack of funds. However, Muskoka Family Focus and Children's Place (MFF) announced at the beginning of July they are becoming affiliates and will raise funds to bring the initiative back and running.
"We're in the fundraising stage right now. Once we raise enough funds and have a good start on ensuring we can keep this going, we will open it to registration," said MFF parent education supervisor Carol Corriveau-Truchon. "Once we collect enough funds, families will be able to be part of it again."
According to Corriveau-Truchon, MFF must raise a specific amount of money annually to cover the costs and provide books to all children aged zero to four in the District of Muskoka. All donations will receive a charitable donation receipt.
"When you look at census data, there are 2,480 children aged zero to four in the Muskoka district, and we estimate that up to 65 per cent of those children will participate," she said. "Once we hit that participation rate, we need about $75,000 a year to keep the program going."
DPIL is in charge of selecting and distributing the books. Depending on the child's age, they will receive a specific book and other resources for parents.
"Once a parent is registered, the child will receive a book in the mail. They're all age-appropriate books. An infant will receive a different book than a two-year-old, and it will guide parents to increase children's engagement in reading the book. It has some great resources for parents as well as for children.
Our goal is to open registration this fall and have the books flowing by the end of this year or early next year," said Corriveau-Truchon.
MFF also offers workshops for parents to help them learn more about positive parenting tools and operates licensed childcare centres in Huntsville, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.
For more information, visit MFF's official Facebook page, and for donations to support the DPIL program, visit Canada Helps website.
Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.