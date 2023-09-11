By Jaymie White Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WEST COAST — Last week, schools across the province welcomed students back from summer vacation. School year this year looks more like it did pre-pandemic, with students filing in without masks, ready to tackle the 2023-24 school year. On Sept. 5, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) listed some back-to-school safety tips that focus heavily on traffic safety.ParentsEducate your children on the proper use of crosswalks. Use a marked crosswalk whenever possible and wait for traffic to stop completely before crossing the street.
High costs affecting families this school year
- Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wreckhouse Weekly News
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Closures starting soon on Haven Hill
- Letters to the Editor (4): Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Highway closure drags into 2nd week
- A new life in Penticton
- Letters to the Editor (7): Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
- Naramata grow-op cleared for concrete, but OCP still on hold
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Highway reopening still at least week away
- Myriad options for getting around rock slide
- Letters to the Editor (4): Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Michael Kors pays tribute to late mother with waterfront runway show set to Bacharach tunes
- US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
- 'No threat to critical infrastructure': Fire discovered near Chapman Lake
- 'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
- Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister says
- London attack suspect inspired by white nationalism, planned to kill Muslims: Crown