Stampede guests were able to learn all about maintaining horse health through a daily equine therapy workshop hosted by Hilary Blanchette of Holsom Equine.
Blanchette says the need for horse rehabilitation and conditioning services is sizable in southeast Alberta, and she showcased the importance of that care to dozens each day at the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede.
“It’s been really cool just to talk to different people, let people know about us, let people know all the different things we can do for horses,” says Blanchette, who has earned an Equine Science certificate and has worked with horses in the Kentucky Derby.
Equine therapy caters to performance, jumper, rodeo, race and ranch horses. Each horse will receive therapy and service based on specific needs that will benefit them in life and occupations.
The conditioning practices use equipment such as a cold salt water spa, water treadmill, full outdoor board, along with the solarium and EquiVibe, the latter two of which people were able to explore at the Cypress Centre.
Blanchette says the equine therapy centre is a good place to obtain special dietary information and services for horses of different uses and administers oral medication and grain for their Rest and Recharge service, and also offers dietary ingredients and nutrition plans for horses that stay at the centre.
The horses are able to develop and recover their muscles, along with being given the opportunity to relax by increasing blood flow and reducing the build-up of lactic acids through the use of the solarium.
“Horses prices have gone up astronomically,” says Blanchette, explaining it is important to have healthy horses and to be able to give them a chance to recover from injury.
Holsom Equine is known to host field trips for schools and children.
“Most kids love to swim, so when they get to see a horse in a swimming pool, that’s new and exciting for them,” says Blanchette.
Kids have an opportunity to see all the different services that can be done to the horses and how receptive they are to the treatments.
“Lots of kids don’t realize how gentle [the horses] are.”
Blanchette says she and her assisting family get visitors of all ages, including people who do not even own horses.
Anyone interested in a free tour of the facilities can contact Blanchette at 403-548-0484 or holsomequine@outlook.com.
“We just love people to come out and see what we’re all about,” says Blanchette.