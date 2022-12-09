NORTH PERTH – An additional kilometre of sidewalk was added to the total 30-plus kilometres of sidewalks serviced in North Perth.
“All sidewalks are to be treated to a level outlined in the regulation taking snow accumulation down to a maximum of 8 cm within 48 hours,” stated the report presented to council on Dec. 5. Existing plowing routes are divided into both primary and secondary walks.
Approximately 60 per cent of walkways in North Perth are plowed with several additional sidewalks being added in the past five years. Public are advised of what walks are plowed, by the service map to be posted on the North Perth website.
Staff recommended that the following additions be added to the existing routes for the upcoming winter season: Krotz Street West (north side) from Boyd Avenue to Adams Avenue South. Adams Avenue South (east side) from Hutton Street West to Krotz Street West. Hutton Street West (south side) from Salisbury Avenue South to Adams Avenue South. McDonald Street West (north side) from Rogers Road to Barber Avenue North.
These sidewalks will now be municipally-serviced during winter as council approved the amendment to the bylaw at its Dec. 5 meeting.