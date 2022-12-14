With the 2023 municipal budget on their minds, it’s no surprise that Tiny council was thinking up ways to generate revenue, and perhaps even hydro-generate revenue at that.
At the regular meeting of council which looked to approve a tender for consultation work to be done on the Withall dam in the new year, an amendment from Coun. Steffen Walma was suggested to have township staff explore an additional option.
In Walma’s absence, Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins read the amendment into record.
“That… a provisional item be added to the Withall Dam engineering project to include consideration for a hydro dam installation,” said Miskimins.
“The initiative has the potential to produce green energy; it also piggybacks on existing repairs and upgrades so there is a cost savings to this; and it’s close to an existing hydro station and could potentially provide revenue to the township.”
Public works director Tim Leitch noted that once the original motion for the $75,000 RJ Burnside consultation tender had been approved, staff would look into all aspects of the project for an upcoming report.
“There is a lot of cross-pollination between the two,” Leitch explained.
“There’d be a lot of factors we’d need to look at: what is the actual potential energy that we can get from such an operation, available grants, ongoing operational costs, and whatever additional approvals that we may want to have.”
Leitch added that staff would return in the new year with an overview of the project as a whole, including additional costs and a high-level feasibility perspective.
The motion was passed, with funding for the consultation to be taken from the allocated 2022 capital budget account for the Withall dam.
Miskimins called the potential a “good opportunity”, and Mayor David Evans praised Walma for the “good catch”.
The engineering proposal, including photos of Withall dam and the 2015 technical memorandum identifying repair needs for the project, can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.