Wheatland County council has passed third reading on bylaws 2023-08 and 2023-10, which both relate to the amending of the Goldfinch Industrial Area Structure plans.
The former such bylaw, was to revise the development concept and transportation network relating to the site, as well as to append the CGC Wallboard Manufacturing Plant Area Concept Plan.
The latter, is for the purpose of amending the land use bylaw 2016-01, to redesignate plots NE-10-22-26-W4M and a portion of SE10-22-26-W4M from Agricultural General District to Intensive Industrial District as presented to council.
County administration presented the application to council, June 20 during the regular meeting as part of a public hearing which addressed both bylaws.
The purpose of the application was to amend the Goldfinch Industrial Area Structure Plan to facilitate the development of a wallboard manufacturing facility.
Subject lands identified in the plans are approximately 214 acres in size, and are located west of Carseland, bounded by Township Road 222, Range Road 262, the Canadian Pacific Railway, and an agricultural parcel.
Neighbouring plots are largely agricultural use, with commercial and industrial uses to the southwest of the area.
CGC is proposing the development of a 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility, a raw product processing mill, and an enclosed raw product storage facility.
The manufacturing plant aims to create over 100 fulltime jobs within the county, as it will operate 24-hours per day.
“The subject lands are currently designated Agricultural General District, which does not consider the development of the proposed uses, whereas the Intensive Industrial District does,” said Taylor Phelps, who presented to council on behalf of the County Planning and Development Services Team. “The proposed wall board facility is considered a heavy industrial use due to the scope and scale of the operation and the off-site impacts such as noise appearance and increased traffic that (it) is anticipated to generate.”
The application by the CGC, which was demonstrated to council during the June 20 public hearing, was contested by neighbouring residents, who expressed concerns regarding the industrial facility’s potential impact on their properties and quality of life.
Coun. Rick Laursen acknowledged the concerns of the constituents who contested the application, though sided with the CGC and supported the bylaw amendment.
“Just looking at the presentation from these folks, they have done a pretty decent job of mitigation. I do not have heavy industrial in my area, but we have a lot of oil and gas activity that is far more impactful than what this looks to be,” he said. “It would seem to me that they have done their due diligence on this one.”
More information regarding the bylaw amendments and CGC area structure plans are available via the county council meeting agenda for June 20.