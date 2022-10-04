One of the first sports to start up in any new school year is volleyball and although football is extremely popular in Wakaw, its important not to overlook other sports the Wakaw student body are involved in. With that being said, we turn to senior girls’ volleyball.
The Wakaw Warriors senior girls’ volleyball teams hosted a tournament on the September 9-10th weekend for teams from Melfort, Humboldt, Macklin, Watrous, Bellevue, Naicam and Creighton. The whistles blew for the first sets at 3:30 pm Friday afternoon and saw the two Wakaw teams head up the action as they met Humboldt and Bellevue on the courts. Wakaw has two senior teams this year, one comprised mainly of Grade eleven girls with one grade twelve player and a couple from grade ten, and the other, a younger team, that is still building and developing that consists of grade nine and ten girls. This younger team is coached by Corey Biccum and Luke Strueby, while the older team is coached by Taylor Hubert and the new Vice-Principal at Wakaw School, Patrick Winand.
The younger team held their own against older and more experienced competition, but in the end were unable to qualify for the playoffs round. The older girls on the other hand were able to advance to the playoff rounds. They advanced through the quarter final matches into the first semi-final where they came up against Naicam. Naicam won that matchup and went on to win the tournament. Although they didn’t win their home tournament the girls are back in action almost every weekend until the end of October traveling to tournaments as far away as Lloydminster and Outlook and as close as Warman and Prince Albert. On September 17th they traveled to Saskatoon to play in a tournament held at the University of Saskatchewan campus and on the 23rd and 24th they played at St. Mary’s in Prince Albert. October 1st will see them in Warman before they take a break for the Thanksgiving weekend.
At the U of S tournament, the Warriors ended up in a three-way tie for first place on their pool beating out teams from Wilke, Warman and teams from Walter Murray Collegiate and Bethlehem Collegiate in Saskatoon. Unfortunately, after the tie breakers the girls found themselves finishing third after losing to Centennial High School and Bishop James Mahoney, both from Saskatoon. The girls played some fantastic volleyball against some of the best teams in the province. This past weekend they were on the road to Prince Albert. The competition was equally tough and although they played hard, the girls finished 9th out of 14.
The Wakaw 9/10 team played their second tournament in Annaheim on September 17th winning the tournament by defeating Englefeld, Annaheim, Middle Lake and Cudworth. This coming weekend they will be taking to the courts in Cudworth. More tournaments are set for October with one in Meath Park October 15, Watson October 22 and in Prince Albert at St Mary’s October 29. As well they participate in league play every Wednesday against teams from the area.
The home tournament to start off their season featured great moments and spectacular saves by all the teams and spectators were treated to some great high school volleyball. If you find yourself in Warman on the weekend or in Cudworth, think about stopping in and cheering the girls on, sometimes that little extra fan support makes all the difference to the girls on the court. All in all, the girls have been playing some great volleyball and the season isn’t over yet so if you get the chance go and see the girls in action.
