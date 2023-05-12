WINGHAM – The Knights of Columbus Centre in Wingham was filled with laughter and connection this past Saturday, May 6.
Mental Health Matters Wingham presented a “Healthy Dose of Humour” Comedy Night with Canadian comedian Jessica Holmes, where a good helping of laughter was definitely had. Residents from all over the region came to enjoy a night out hosted by the non-profit group.
There was also a silent auction table with items donated by the community as well as an impressive dessert table over 10 feet long decorated with a generous helping of decadent treats.
“Our team is very excited to host this event tonight after not being able to run in-person events over the last few years, as we all know why,” opened Shannon Mercer from Mental Health Matters Wingham
“It’s wonderful to see all of you here tonight gathered together for a fun shared experience.”
She then went on to explain the group’s mission and highlight the work they do at Mental Health Matters Wingham.
“Our goal with our non-profit group is to inform people about mental health and strategies for improving one’s mental health, to train people in mental health certifications… and to connect people to professionals that can support them.”
Mercer then explained how important in-person events are to one’s mental health
“Events like the one tonight are very important to us, as we are not only giving you some information about strategies but we are also using two strategies; connection with others and laughter.”
She then introduced the main act of the evening, Jessica Holmes. Holmes is one of Canada’s top comedic talents who is open about her mental health struggles and works to aid in ending the stigma around mental health.
“Jessica was a perfect fit for this event, speaking candidly about her mental health journey, and reminding us that laughter and connection are good for the soul and our mental health… and of course making us laugh so hard it hurt!” expressed their Facebook page following the event.
To learn more about Mental Health Matters Wingham, find them on Facebook of Instagram or email mentalhealthmatterswingham@gmail.com.