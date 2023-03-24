Serge Otsi Simon filed a notice of application in federal court on Wednesday asking to be reinstated as a Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief, arguing the appeal board’s decision to overturn the by-election was illegitimate.
“I had to keep my mind on one simple truth: if this precedent was allowed to stand as is, we were never going to see another fair election here again, or very few,” said Simon.
Simon was elected chief in the January 21 by-election with 105 votes, besting second-place Shirley Bonspille by a margin of 50 votes. Yet the appeal board ruled the by-election invalid in a decision dated February 15 and sent to Simon on February 21, the effective date he was removed from Council.
“Overturning an election is something that has to be done with the most extreme degree of reserve because you don’t want, as a matter of course, people going and fighting those things after the fact when the results of the election are clear,” said Simon’s lawyer, Dan Goldstein.
The appeal board cited alleged irregularities, such as insufficient mailings and sloppy counting procedures, in a decision to reverse a by-election that had already been controversial for months.
But according to Simon’s notice of application, the appeal board had no grounds to make its ruling. The notice claims the board acted outside its jurisdiction by considering complaints that were not first decided upon by the chief electoral officer, Maris Jacobs of PlanIt Consulting and Communications. The purpose of the appeal board as outlined in the Custom Electoral Code that governs Kanesatake elections is to consider appeals to rulings made by the chief electoral officer.
The notice also questions the accuracy of the facts relied upon for the appeal board’s decision, adding that the appeal board’s grounds for its decision did not constitute breaches of the code. To the extent minor breaches may have occurred, the notice argues, they were not sufficient enough to have impacted the result.
“They were just doing whatever possible to prevent Otsi from assuming the post for which he was duly elected,” said Goldstein.
Goldstein said that while the odds of success in a judicial review are usually not very good, Simon has an exceptionally strong case.
“Objectively, I can’t see a scenario where the federal court will not quash the decision,” he said.
An interim motion is planned that will request that Simon be appointed chief until the matter is resolved, as it could be several months before a decision is made.
The notice of application names the MCK, Shirley Bonspille, and Myrlyn Bonspille as respondents from whom costs are sought. It is also addressed to the three ruling members of the appeal board, Mary Hannaburg, Gabrielle Lamouche, and Eugene Nicholas, none of whom responded to requests for comment.
According to Goldstein, the appeal board decision arose from complaints from Shirley and Myrlyn, yet Jacobs said she only received one letter objecting to the by-election, and that it was from a single community member. Jacobs would not confirm who sent this objection, but she confirmed she ruled against it.
“My understanding is that there were two additional complaints I didn’t see before (the appeal board) made a decision on them,” said Jacobs.
Shirley did not reply to a request for comment. Myrlyn could not be reached for comment.
“Our position is that we have fulfilled our duty for the project, for the election,” said Jacobs.
“We’re going to do whatever we have to do to resolve the issues, and we don’t have any other comments on the decision.”
An affidavit from Jacobs is named as one of the items supporting the notice of application.
The notice also contends that in making its decision, the appeal board colluded with MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille – who did not reply to a request for comment – and his sisters Shirley Bonspille and chief Valerie Bonspille.
The January 21 by-election had first been scheduled for September 24, 2022, but it was abruptly cancelled by grand chief Bonspille on September 17 after advance voting had already begun. He attributed this decision to the appeal board, which did not have the authority to declare a cancellation.
“If people were able to manipulate an electoral process like this with impunity, we’re sunk,” said Simon, who acknowledged that some may find his resorting to federal court distasteful.
“The fact that it’s me now, it’s going to become a big dirty thing. ‘He’s going to the white man’s court.’ What do you expect? These guys would run to the white man’s court at the drop of the hat, so pointing the finger at me is kind of hypocritical,” he said.
“I’m confident in our action, and if the federal court is the one to hear it, I’m really confident we’re going to get the right decision.”