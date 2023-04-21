"Well, we all Sikhs living in Milton, have arranged many events in the town, including Nagar Kirtan. We feel our souls purified and our bodies purged of all malice as we celebrate Sikh Heritage Month," said Badal Singh, who has lived in Milton for the last five years.
To honour the celebrations of Vaisakhi, the Sikh community in Milton is actively involved in celebrating Sikh Heritage Month through various events and initiatives. The celebrations aim to raise awareness about Sikh history, culture, and contributions to Canadian society.
One of the key events that take place during Sikh Heritage Month in Milton is the Nagar Kirtan, which is a religious procession that involves singing hymns and carrying the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, through the streets. This procession is a colourful and vibrant event, with participants wearing traditional clothing and carrying flags and banners. The Nagar Kirtan is an opportunity for the Sikh community to showcase their faith and culture to the broader community. It is always well-attended by people of all ages and backgrounds.
Gurdev Singh and his family, like his community, have prepared special dresses for the event. "My kids, including five-year-old Simrat Kaur and Amarveer Singh, a three-year-old, have visited the market in the town thrice. It cost me a one-month budget, but I am happy that my children are learning what our forefathers taught us centuries ago."
Another important event during April in Milton is the Sikh Heritage Month Gala, which is organized by the Sikh community in collaboration with local businesses and community organizations. The gala is a formal event that features speeches, cultural performances, and a dinner. It is an excellent opportunity for the Sikh community to showcase their culture and traditions to the broader community and to highlight the contributions that Sikhs have made to Canadian society.
In addition to these significant events, the Sikh community in Milton also organizes a range of smaller initiatives and activities. For example, local gurdwaras (Sikh temples) host special prayer services and kirtan (devotional singing) events, and community organizations organize educational programs and workshops about Sikh history and culture.
One of Milton's most essential aspects of April celebrations is the emphasis on community service and charitable work. The Sikh community is known for its commitment to seva, or selfless service, and during Sikh Heritage Month, the community comes together to support a range of charitable causes. For example, the Sikh community in Milton has organized food drives, blood donation clinics, and fundraising events for local charities and organizations.