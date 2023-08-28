Robert Levi says his family was astonished when a nurse at a hospital in Moncton told them their elderly mother had been choked by a male patient with dementia while she laid in her bed.
But that wasn’t the worst of it.
The former chief of Elsipogtog, New Brunswick’s largest Indigenous community, said his mother somehow fell a couple of weeks later when she was being escorted to physiotherapy at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, splitting open her face and requiring nearly a dozen stitches.
“My poor mom,” said Levi, 67, whose mother, Elizabeth Levi, is in her late-80s. “You should see the photo of her injuries. It’s heartbreaking. I happened to be in Moncton with my grandson, so we rushed in right away, and they were cleaning the blood off her face, and she was panicking because she couldn’t talk.
“Her whole face swelled right up, her eye closed. She had seven stitches above her eyebrow and four below it. Lacerations all over her face. It was awful. We said, ‘What the heck happened here?’ And they couldn’t really explain. They told us to follow the right procedures and file a complaint.”
A spokesperson for Vitalité Health Network, which runs the hospital, said his organization could not comment on or disclose details about individual patients, in accordance with the Personal Health Information Privacy and Access Act.
“Quality of care and patient safety are top priorities for the network,” said Anthony Doiron in an email. “Any complaint we receive is taken seriously and undergoes analysis and follow-up with the concerned patient or their loved ones, as it provides us with an opportunity to enhance our services and processes.”
Levi said the situation with his mother points to a larger issue: the fact that there’s no nursing home for elderly people in her home community of Elsipogtog (Big Cove First Nation), an hour’s drive north of Moncton, near the coast.
“The biggest issue is the language,” he said, before saying a sentence in his native Mi’kmaq. “I’ll bet you didn’t understand what I said there. And that’s what happens when they go into these hospitals and nursing homes. The language is foreign to them.”
Levi said the chief and council in Elsipogtog have been pushing Ottawa to fund a new nursing home in their community, without success.
A spokesperson for the federal Department of Indigenous Services, Anis Piragasanathar, said in an email Friday he couldn’t immediately provide an answer why Elsipogtog had been turned down for a nursing home.
Chief Aaron Sock didn't reply to several messages.
Several seniors advocate groups have criticized New Brunswick’s health-care system for having the highest rate in Canada of elderly patients in hospital waiting for a nursing home bed.
On any given day, as many as one-quarter of acute-care hospital beds in the province are filled with elderly people on a wait list, who do not receive the kind of therapy they’d receive in a nursing home. Those hospital beds are also meant for patients waiting for surgery or who have other emergencies.
The former chief said his mother raised 15 children largely on her own when her husband died more than five decades ago. She was the co-founder of the Gignoo Aboriginal Transition House for women in Fredericton and also once held a highly esteemed position at the Native Women’s Association of Canada.
“She’s a tough, tough woman, a very religious woman. And a healer. She’s helped a lot of people with their sicknesses,” her son said. “She’s a strong Catholic but also follows traditional ways.”
Elizabeth Levi’s ordeal began at the beginning of the summer when she lost mobility in her legs. She was admitted to the hospital, where a doctor recommended she have an operation for a pacemaker.
She had to share her hospital room with a male patient, who was a stranger to her. Having lost her voice, she couldn’t cry out for help, her son said.
“That man with dementia tried to strangle my mom,” Levi said of the incident on Aug. 5. “The hospital staff didn’t do a report on it, and we may have never known until one of the nurses told one of my sisters. My mom was trying to tell us, but we couldn’t understand her. We wondered why they moved that man out of the room so fast, and now we know.
“But the biggest thing happened later.”
Levi said on Aug. 17, two resident attendants were walking her to physiotherapy when she had a terrible fall.
“She fell right on her face.”
The good news, he said, is the stitches came out Thursday and his mom seems to be doing much better.