Faraday Township council got their year-end audit report from Joanna Park, a partner at Baker Tilly KDN LLP, at their meeting on July 5. After discussing the audit numbers with council and getting their approval of the financial statements, receipt of the signed representation letter and the receipt of legal letters, the audit was considered complete. Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer, said she was happy with the audit presentation.
Mayor Dennis Purcell welcomed Park to the July 5 meeting and invited her to begin her presentation of the township’s year-end audit. Park started the audit presentation by saying the most important paragraph of the auditors’ report states that in their opinion “the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Township of Faraday as of December 31, 2022, and the results of its operations and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with the Canadian Public Sector Accounting Standards.”
Park told council what Baker Tilly does as part of their audit as required.
“We look at council’s minutes, open and closed, to make sure that any financial decisions in the minutes are reflected in the financial records. We do substantive testing, sampling, analytic review, we look at management estimates and we really dig deep into your normal systems; your revenues, disbursements, your payroll, your journal entries, we look at the controls that are in place and if we have any recommendations we bring them to you,” she says.
The audit is considered complete when council approves the financial statements, the signed representation letter is received and the signed legal letter is received. Park said no significant difficulties were encountered during the audit process but did note that an uncorrected audit difference was subsequently corrected, which was an Employer Health Tax payable that should have been noted in 2021, but was addressed during this audit.
“So, it really just means that income in 2021 was higher than it should have been than the income in 2022 but at the end of the day in 2022 you’re exactly where you should be. So, we’re just required to let you know. It doesn’t change our audit opinion,” she says.
Park also mentioned a section coming next year for the audit, the Asset Retirement Obligations, regarding municipal liability to retire certain assets due to factors like asbestos.
Under the Municipal Act, 2001, municipalities like Faraday are required to prepare audited financial statements each year and submit them to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, when the municipality submits its annual financial information return to the ministry.
Baker Tilly is one of Canada’s largest associations of chartered professional accounting firms, providing audit, tax and advisory solutions to their clients. They are also an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a network that stretches across the globe. Park has been a partner with Baker Tilly KDN LLP since 2010 and with over 20 years professional experience, specializes in performing audits for public sector clients, including municipalities like Faraday.
Park told council that the township’s financial assets as of Dec. 31 were as follows; $7,795,675 in cash, $201,135 in taxes receivable, $640,189 in accounts receivable, $1,190,953 in investments. Overall, this totals $9,827,952.
The township’s financial liabilities as of Dec. 31 were as follows; $410,242 in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, $2,803,000 in landfill closure and post closure liability, $73,555 in deferred revenue-other, and $421,149 in deferred revenue-obligatory reserve funds. Overall, this totals $3,708,128.
For the township’s non-financial assets as of Dec. 31, their net financial assets totalled $6,119,824. Their non-financial assets were; $9,902,504 in tangible capital assets, $117,153 in prepaid expenses (like the township’s insurance), and $21,564 in inventory.
Under consolidated statement of operations, total revenues came in at $4,689,556, total expenses came in at $2,813,073 and the PSAB annual surplus was $1,876,483. Total revenues included property taxation (59.3 per cent of the revenues total), user charges (4.1 per cent), federal government (5.9 per cent), provincial government (20.8 per cent), other municipalities (4.1 per cent), penalties and interest on taxes (0.7 per cent), investment income (3.7 per cent), and other grants (1.4 per cent). Total expenses included general government (17.1 per cent), protection services (23.6 per cent), transportation services (36.2 per cent), environmental services (20.6 per cent), health services (0.6 per cent), recreation and cultural services (1.9 per cent), planning and development, and change in landfill closure and post closure liability.
The Public Sector Accounting Board, was created to serve the public interest by establishing accounting standards for the public sector. Park explained the rationale behind the PSAB surplus, which was $1,876,483 for the 2022 actual figure versus $1,398,191 for the 2022 budget figure. She explained that they do this because they know Faraday didn’t budget for a $1.9 million surplus, so it shows them the differences what they have to do to their budget.
“You’re budgeting how you should budget on a cash basis because you have to raise you taxes on a cash basis. So, the amortization gets added back in and then deducted off the acquisition of what you had budgeted for and then the actual as well as transfers to and from reserves. So, when you see that bottom line, the zero, that’s your budgeted operating surplus and you actual operating surplus,” she says.
Park said that public sector accounting standards required them to show the expenses two ways, so she showed the segmented information on the $2,813,073 in expenses as well. Salaries and benefits took up 28.1 per cent of that total figure, amortization took up 23.5 per cent, materials took up 20.7 per cent, contracted services took up 24.5 per cent, external transfers took up 3.1 per cent and rents and financial took up 0.1 per cent.
Faraday’s accumulated surplus was $16,161,045 by the end of the year, and the operating surplus reconciliation was $1,876,483. Of the accumulated surplus, $7,099,504 was surplus, with $2,803,000 going toward the unfunded landfill closure and post closure liability eventually (when the landfill eventually closes), while $9,061,541 was in reserves (working capital, capital, equipment, roads and trucks, landfill reclamation and closure, asset management plan). Park mentioned this trend in capital reserves at $9,061,541 and whether that amount was enough. She said it depends on a municipality’s asset management plan.
“You saw this year the amount for the [Old Hastings] bridge. That amount of money doesn’t go far if there’s no funding for a bridge. It really depends on what your future looks like,” she says.
Next up, Park discussed the township’s tangible capital assets. These are non-financial assets having a physical substance that are held for continuous use in the supply of goods and services, have economic life beyond the accounting period and are not sold in the ordinary course of operations. Additions to their tangible capital assets included roads at $1,192,817, buildings at $491,655, vehicles at $59,645 and equipment at $12,313.
Park talked about additions versus amortization, and explained that amortization was expensing these assets over the useful life and its historical cost. She explained that looking at additions, the township cannot be spending at the same amount as they’re expensing as they’ll end up in an Infrastructure deficit. She said that assets are costing more and more, so on average they should make sure they’re spending more than they’re amortizing, which they were doing.
Finally, Park looked at the average useful life of the township assets, including land improvements, buildings, equipment, vehicles and roads.
“With vehicles being the shortest amount left [at 30 per cent, along with land improvements], which makes sense as you don’t have them for as long as our buildings or your roads. And another thing the ministry looks at are your net financial assets and that’s your financial assets minus your liabilities and you’re on a nice trend there at $6.1 million [up from $5.2 million in 2021]. And that’s it for my presentation,” she says.
Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson and Councillor John O’Donnell had questions on liability related to the landfill closure and if the Town of Bancroft wanted to get out of the landfill would they be responsible for half the liability or $2.8 million. Park said that they would but would depend on the agreement that was made between them. Switzer said she would investigate the details of the agreement and check with their legal counsel for specifics and would bring that information back to council. The entire audit presentation from Baker Tilly can be found on the Faraday website at www.faraday.ca within the July 5 council meeting agenda. Switzer told The Bancroft Times on July 6 that she was happy with Park’s presentation of Faraday’s year-end audit overall.
“The presentation went well and council passed the resolution to accept the financial statement.”