BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County council’s transportation and environmental services committee will consider a recommendation on July 6 regarding the Durham Street bridge project.
The recommendation is to authorize staff to engage Triton Engineering Services Ltd. to do a third-party review for the bridge replacement project in Walkerton, in the amount of $24,900 plus taxes, to be funded through the 2023 capital bridge reserve.
This does not commit council to a specific option for the project.
On June 15, the committee directed staff to prepare a report outlining estimated costs for a third-party review on “temporary bridge locations as well as the implications of a comparison of a wooden verses concrete construction for the permanent bridge.”
Triton Engineering has offices in Orangeville, Fergus and Harriston.
The report being presented to the committee on July 6 notes that the environmental assessment process now underway for the project may take longer than anticipated, due to the amount of information and feedback being received.
Out of an “overabundance of caution and due diligence,” staff has asked BM Ross to look at reinforcing the current bridge to ensure public safety until a decision is made on the bridge.
Triton would also review BM Ross’s plans for reinforcement measures, and would provide an opinion on “whether there could be another life-extending measure considered.”
Should council go ahead with the third-party review, the environmental assessment would be on hold until results are available, estimated to be in October.
The committee has received correspondence from Brockton regarding the bridge. The letter from Brockton thanks the county for attending the June 6 Brockton council meeting and presenting plans on the replacement of the Durham Street bridge.
The letter outlined the two resolutions passed at the Brockton meeting. One stated support for “option three” – a temporary (or permanent) traffic bridge – while the other endorsed the petition presented by the Keep Walkerton Connected group.
The Brockton letter made note of Walkerton Homecoming 2026 being planned for early July 2026 and asked that it be taken into consideration, since it will occur during the construction period.
The letter further stated, “The municipality… looks forward to establishing a liaison committee.”