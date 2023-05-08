Nunavut RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Kugluktuk.
RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Pauline Melanson confirmed in an email Wednesday that an investigation was underway, but wouldn’t say much more than that.
No information on the circumstances or time of the death was provided.
“There was a sudden death, these are tragic incidents regardless of circumstances,” Melanson wrote in the email.
“At this time it is under investigation and I cannot provide any details.”
On Tuesday, several Facebook users posted messages of condolence and support for an unnamed family in Kugluktuk.
The hamlet’s Facebook page shared a list of mental health phone resources, encouraging residents to call if they need.
Kugluktuk, located in the Kitikmeot region, has a population of approximately 1,400 according to census data.