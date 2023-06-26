Ten Gabriola Grade 12 students are the recipients of awards through Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation and the school district.
Soon-to-be graduates received a total of $18,000 through scholarships, bursaries and awards given by individuals, businesses and organizations through Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation. Overall this year the foundation managed approximately $400,000 in awards for Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ graduates. Eight of those awards were provided by Gabriola organizations.
The recipients are:
Isla Boyd Dr. Patrick & Janice Ross Bursary - $1,000 Mid Island Consumer Services Co-Operative Bursary - $1,500 NDSS Prom 2022 Awards - $500
Isobel Gradanti Gabriola Ambulance Society Scholarship - $2,500
Tully Ivany Gabriola Island Lions' Club Award - $2,000
Amelia Jellis Liz Matthews Gabriola Memorial Award - $1,000 Thomas D. Sale Scholarship For Excellence In History - $1,000
Eden Pothier Gabriola Island Lions' Club Award - $2,000
Cyrus Reeves Gabriola Island Lions' Club John Coleman Award - $1,000
Tobias Russell Gabriola Island Lions' Club Hardstaff Memorial Award - $2,000
Autumn Vannini Gabriola Auxiliary for Island Health Care Society Scholarship - $1,500
Aylan VincentGabriola Healthcare Foundation Dr. Francois Bosman Award - $2,000
In addition to the NLSF awards, four Gabriola students received District Authority Scholarships of $1,250 each. The scholarships recognize graduating B.C. students for excellence in their chosen areas of interest or strength to put toward post-secondary studies.
Tully IvanyDistrict Authority - Physical Activity
Tobias Russell District Authority - Physical Activity
Aylan Vincent District Authority - Community Service
Daniel Wentzel District Authority - Trades