The PAWS program is one of Alberta's 38 Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) projects. It is funded through Alberta Health Service's MHCB in Schools Initiative, which promotes mental health in children, youth, and families in their local communities. PAWS is based within Swan Hills School and offers programming to other schools in the Pembina Hills School Division (PHSD), but it is a community-based project that also supports the Swan Hills community. The program's name is an acronym for Promoting Activity Wellness and Success.
The PAWS team is comprised of Project Coordinator Vanessa Lewis and Child and Youth Mentor Tanya Thomas. They provide a wide range of programs to the schools served by the program, including what are referred to as universal programs for students in preschool all the way up to grade nine. These programs are different for each grade and can focus on topics or themes, including emotional well-being, conflict resolution, and healthy relationships. PAWS staff will determine the issues to be addressed based on the needs of the students as indicated by information from the students themselves or with direction from school staff. They also offer programs for small groups and individual supports for students.
In addition to supporting the students at Swan Hills School, PAWS provides programming at Fort Assiniboine school and Barrhead Composite High School and has requests from Barrhead and Westlock Outreach Schools. As Westlock is quite a distance from Swan Hills, support for the Westlock Outreach School may entail providing the staff with easy-to-follow resources that they can implement themselves.
The PAWS team also works with Swan Hills FCSS on monthly programs providing supports for parents. In a partnership with The Gym, Tanya takes students aged 14 and over to The Gym twice a week, where they learn proper lifting techniques as well as gym safety and etiquette. During July and August, PAWS offers summer programming for the children and youth in Swan Hills.
Amazingly, even with all of the programs and initiatives listed in this article, it is by no means an exhaustive list of everything the PAWS team does within the PHSD or the Swan Hills community. We are very fortunate to have a program like PAWS that works so hard to improve the well-being of our students and our community.