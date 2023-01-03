Infrastructure across west Niagara could be set for an upgrade due to a multi-million-dollar grant from the provincial government.
Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln will receive their share of $400 million, which is being invested through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to municipalities across the province in 2023.
In west Niagara, Grimsby will receive $1,929,285, Lincoln will receive $1,094,719 and West Lincoln will get $526,605.
The fund, announced by the Ontario government on Dec. 9, is for small, rural and northern communities and is used to repair critical infrastructure.
Donna DeFilippis, West Lincoln's treasurer and director of finance, said the money was well-received.
“The Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund is a vital funding stream for West Lincoln, as it provides essential support needed for the Township to meet requirements laid out in our asset management Plan, in particular with regards to road and bridge renewals,” she said.
“This funding allows the Township to complete additional capital projects without impacting the property tax levy. We are grateful for the province’s continued support.”
Lincoln chief administrative officer Mike Kirkopoulos said the town had several options to spend the money, but staff haven’t yet reviewed in detail which projects are best suited to the funding.
He did say that two projects did spring to mind. The first is Ontario Street sanitary sewer construction which runs from Greenlane to King Street, costing approximately $3.5 million. The second is the reconstruction of Lincoln Avenue, from King Street to South Service Road.
In a statement, Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff said the fund was evidence that the province is dedicated to helping local governments.
"Our government is committed to supporting our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making Niagara West the best place to live and grow," he said.
"This increased funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in our community."