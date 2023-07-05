GUYSBOROUGH – The Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG) received provincial and federal funding recently to further its efforts to make public and affordable transit accessible locally.
In mid-June, the province announced $56,000 of funding for TAG in support of operational costs. On June 27, the province and the federal government announcement a further combined investment of more than $181,000 – $144,807 through the federal Rural Transit Solutions Fund and $36,202 from the province – to support public transit in Guysborough County.
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow teamed up at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre in Guysborough to make the announcement, which will fund the purchase of an electric vehicle, a hybrid wheelchair-accessible van and two charging stations.
Kelloway told those gathered for the announcement, “What I like about this area is that you’re focused on climate action, growing the economy, [and] creating good jobs in this area. It’s not mutually exclusive that environment is here, and jobs are over here and the two shall never meet. This county gets it…By investing in infrastructure, our government is supporting solutions that will make it easier for Nova Scotians to get around in cleaner and more affordable ways.”
Along with building more infrastructure, Kelloway said, “We’re also increasing our focus on creating more jobs, strengthening the local economy, supporting innovation. As we work towards our goal of zero emissions by 2050, projects like this one, make no mistake about it, will help us to ensure we create opportunities for Canadians every step along the way.”
Along with supporting clean, accessible transportation, Morrow said of the funding, “It’s an important step to making our community more inclusive. Everyone in our area deserves access to affordable and reliable transit. We have a responsibility to deliver this service to those in our community who are at greatest risk of becoming isolated and alone. We know that one size does not fit all and that is why I am proud that we we’re able to find solutions…that make sense for Guysborough.”
Morrow added, in reference to the volunteers who moved the TAG project forward, “Government is always happy to support people that have a plan…this is where it begins.”
Catherine Hartling, TAG board chairperson, said, “The Transit Association of Guysborough is grateful to receive this support and funding contribution from the federal and provincial governments. This funding will allow the TAG to continue to serve the residents of Guysborough County and Mulgrave with our planned expansion of our fleet. Affordable and accessible transportation has historically been a barrier for many individuals seeking access to healthcare, food, social connection and other vital services in rural and urban areas. This funding will enable TAG to continue to break down these barriers and provide more of our population with accessible and equitable transportation.”
Hartling concluded her remarks by adding that, after the three-year TAG pilot project concludes, “I hope we’ll continue to see funds from the federal government.”