A First Nations Chief said Indigenous leaders are expected to meet with Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth on Wednesday to discuss what steps could be taken to get the Prairie Green Landfill searched for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women.
On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Sun spoke to Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson, one day after Winnipeg Police Board Chair Markus Chambers said during a media conference that he believes whatever next steps are taken to get the Prairie Green Landfill searched for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran will have to come from Indigenous groups, and likely will not come from the Winnipeg Police.
Both Harris and Myran are believed to have been killed by alleged Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, and the remains of both women are now believed to be in the landfill, just north of the city.
Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in their deaths along with those of Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman being referred to by the community as Buffalo Woman. The women are believed to have been killed between March and May but only Contois' remains have been found.
Wilson said she and other First Nations leaders are confident that different levels of law enforcement and governments will be able to work together and create a plan to get the landfill searched, and said they will meet with Smyth on Wednesday to discuss what role WPS could play.
“We are still moving ahead and we are having these conversations and making sure this remains a priority,” Wilson said.
Last week, Wilson and several other First Nations leaders called on Smyth to resign after he announced WPS would not be searching the landfill for the women’s remains, but Wilson now says she believes other levels of government also have to step up to get the landfill searched.
“The police have done their job in getting the suspect arrested, and I don’t disagree with that,” she said. “We have someone arrested so that part of the investigation is a success, but this is now a whole separate issue from that, because we need that landfill searched and that needs to be a separate conversation.
“We need to work with WPS, but also with the provincial and federal governments to move this forward, and I am confident that we will move forward.”
According to Wilson, First Nations leaders are now trying to secure funding from the federal government to get the landfill searched, and have been told they need to put together a feasibility study before there is any funding from the feds.
The Winnipeg Sun reached out to WPS for further comment, but did not hear back before Tuesday’s press deadline.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.