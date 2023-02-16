The charity arm of one of Canada’s Crown corporations is once more making community-building grants available – including a new grant brought in last year aimed at initiatives in Indigenous communities.
The Canada Post Community Foundation announced earlier this week it would once more be making grants available for community-building initiatives across Canada through March 9, including a $50,000 Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant.
The new grant – which was brough in last year – is one of four $50,000 signature grants available through the foundation.
In addition, grants in value of up to $25,000 are available to Indigenous and Canadian charities, schools and community organizations that provide programming for children and youth up to the age of 21.
Applications at www.canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/en/our-company/giving-back-to-our-communities/canada-post-community-foundation opened Monday and will close March 9 at noon.
The Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant is available to Indigenous regional or local organizations offering programming anchored in the principles of Indigenous truth and reconciliation that supports Indigenous children and youth across the country.
In a statement, the Canada Post Community Foundation said ‘the grant supports educational initiatives for children and youth that enhance understanding of Indigenous culture and foster meaningful conversations in the spirit of reconciliation.’
Last year’s first-ever recipient was the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council in Sioux Lookout, Ontario.
The grant served to support the council’s ‘Wake the Giant’ program, a cultural-awareness project aimed at creating a more welcoming and inclusive city for Indigenous People, youth and their communities.
The Canada Post Community Foundation has given away more then $12.3 million to more than 1,100 projects since 2012.