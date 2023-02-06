A raging blaze, apparently started by a flue fire, destroyed a home on Back Greenfield Road near Centreville Sunday night, Feb. 5.
Centreville Fire Department Chief Ritchie Shaw said his department responded to the fire call at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Shaw said his first crews arrived on the scene at 759 Back Greenfield Road to find a two-storey part of the structure fully involved.
“The flames were shooting 30 feet into the air,” he said.
He explained the structure consisted of wooden additions built onto an older model trailer.
Shaw said the blaze destroyed the trailer and the attached strictures.
He said he wasn’t sure how many people were in the building when the fire erupted, but everyone escaped unhurt. He said firefighters found a cat killed in the blaze, but at least two others escaped the inferno.
Shaw said he talked to the distraught woman who owned the building, but he wasn’t sure how many people were displaced by the blaze.
The chief said the woman told him she arrived home Sunday evening and started a fire in the wood stove. He said she heard what sounded like a flue fire a little while later.
Shaw said the original fire call came in as a flue fire but spread dramatically by the time firefighters arrived.
He said he reached out to the Canadian Red Cross to inform them that its services may be required.
Dan Bedell, communications director for the Canadian Red Cross — Atlantic Region, confirmed the fire chief contacted them on Sunday. However, as of Monday morning, they still have not reached the homeowners.
“Our attempts to reach the residents at the phone number provided have not yet succeeded, as calls just go to voicemail and messages have not been answered. Efforts to reach them continue,” Bedell told the River Valley Sun.
Shaw said the trailer, with several additions, including a two-storey wooden section and a large porch, complicated attempts to battle the blaze.
He said the Florenceville-Bristol Fire Department provided firefighters and tanker support, while Lakeville, Hartland and Perth-Andover each made a tanker and driver available.
Shaw said the tankers hauled water from the McCain plant.
He said firefighters also battled to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings on the property. He said he was not sure what the other buildings contained.
Shaw said firefighters remained on the scene for several hours, leaving just before 2 a.m. Monday.