If you went to Call the Office or Western University in the early '90s, you'd likely remember the lead singer-guitarist of the band Julia Propeller.
Returning to "the birthplace" of her musical career, Brenda McMorrow will perform Friday at London's Aeolian Hall with a musical style much different than her former folk-pop band.
The singer-songwriter describes her new sound as a blend of yogic mantra traditions with Western folk and ceremonial Indigenous Spanish songs. "It's a mix of different cultures, and they all lead back to finding a place of centredness and peace and well-being within oneself," McMorrow said.
She said her music involves a "participatory element" that helps create an uplifting environment among the crowd.
McMorrow has five devotional chant albums and is a featured artist on the White Swan Records roster, a Colorado label known for its high-profile yoga-inspired artists. Her concert in London is the first stop on her tour of five countries.
"It's the perfect place I could think about starting a tour because London has sincerely been one of the most supportive communities I have ever encountered for my music," she said.
McMorrow's career started with Julia Propeller, a female-led band that dominated London's music scene with performances at the former landmark music venue Call the Office and Western's campus.
"We were all in our early 20s, and it was a really great moment in musical time," she recalled. "We gained a lot of inspiration from female musical performers like the Indigo Girls."
During the early 2000s, while launching her solo career as a singer-songwriter, McMorrow discovered mantra music during a yoga workshop.
"I really felt this sense of how it creates a centred and peaceful feeling of well-being. I didn't even think. I just felt this draw towards it."
While in India soon after, McMorrow started combining her songwriting with ancient Sanskrit chants – and has been doing so ever since.
Her concert on Friday at 7 p.m. will include songs with artists Lisette St. Louis, Rachel McGarry and Lucas Tensen.
IF YOU GO:
What: Brenda McMorrow at Aeolian Hall, 796 Dundas St.
When: Friday, doors open at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $35 tickets at the door and $30 advanced tickets at www.aeolianhall.ca.
Visit www.brendamcmorrow.com to learn more about the artist.