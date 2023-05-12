BROCKTON – Following discussion last month about concerns over traffic on Ridout Street, staff presented a report at the May 9 council meeting.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls,” said Mayor Chris Peabody.
Prior to the meeting, Peabody said he expected to see people from the neighbourhood in the council chambers, not as a delegation but to hear discussion.
The staff report, printed in the meeting agenda prior to the meeting, indicated the traffic hazards are “perceived,” said the mayor. He went on to say that there’s one section of the road that is lined with “old hydro poles, on a curve.”
With the presence of more children in the area from Walker West, and more to come with the construction of the Bogdon and Gross subdivision, Peabody said he’ll be “urging council to take some mitigation efforts.” He noted the road needs sidewalks.
“There needs to be a plan to make sure everyone is safe,” said Peabody.
That includes pedestrians. One option in the report that has drawn considerable ire from the community calls for posting signs stating “no pedestrian traffic.”
The report lists a number of options for the road, including doing nothing.
Another item on the May 9 council meeting was a report on the Provincial Day of Action on Litter. Peabody said that on the day of the meeting, he’d be joining a group from the municipal office at River Bend Park, in a hands-on effort to clean up the area.
The province has made the second Tuesday of May the Provincial Day of Action on Litter, for action on reducing waste, diverting waste, preventing waste and litter, cleaning up litter and disposing of waste.
Recreation staff organized a community clean-up, inviting schools, community groups, businesses, service clubs and members of the public to participate in two clean-ups on May 9, one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. Staff provided garbage bags and gloves on May 5 and 8 at the Walkerton, Cargill and Elmwood community centres.
The Brockton municipal office crew commented that the most common bit of litter in River Bend Park was cigarette debris. Among the more unusual finds was an old telephone, and a pile of partly burned Hardy Boys books. The scariest find was probably the garter snake.
In the Bruce County file, Peabody drew attention to Thursday’s planning meeting, during which information on Bill 97 will be presented.