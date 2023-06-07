Thunder Bay, Ont. — Accolades are pouring in for Neebing Emergency Services for their part in saving the life of 21-year-old Dillyan Dubray of Thunder Bay after he went over the 20-foot Middle Falls dropoff at the Pigeon River Provincial Park on Sunday.
An Alaskan malamute belonging to the family of Dubray’s girlfriend, Teanna Black, jumped in the Pigeon River Sunday afternoon and was struggling to return to shore. Dubray leapt into the water to push the dog back to shore.
Dubray was able to have the dog to swim back to shore, but he became caught up in the current and was swept over Middle Falls, had his foot caught between two rocks and was eventually rescued on the U.S. side of the border as his friend Gavin Russell, who jumped into the river at the mouth of the falls, waited with Dubray for rescuers to arrive.
Ontario Provincial Police officers, Canada Border Services Agency officials and Neebing Emergency Services personnel were sent to the scene where Dubray was escorted over the U.S. border and flown to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by helicopter where he was diagnosed with a chipped bone in his right foot and a concussion.
“If it wasn’t for my boyfriend, my dog would have died,” said Black, on the Neebing Forum Facebook page. “I’m so incredibly grateful and I’m so glad he’s alive. Thank you to (Neebing Emergency Services) for staying with us and making sure all of us were OK. You’re all so amazing and we can’t thank you enough for saving our boys.”
The partner of Ginny Wong — Wong is the mother of Black and was also along the shore for Sunday’s ordeal at Pigeon River Provincial Park — wrote her appreciation for Sunday’s rescue efforts on the Neebing Forum Facebook page.
“We almost lost our dog and our boy (Sunday),” said Sarah Jane. “I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support. We truly had an angel with us.”