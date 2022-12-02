HOWICK TOWNSHIP – Howick Township presented the Festival of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 26, and it certainly did not disappoint.
Hosted at the Howick Community Centre, attendees of all ages enjoyed the wide array of activities held throughout the day. The festivities celebrated the holiday season and invited friends and family to a fun day out in Howick.
There were horse-drawn carriage rides that travelled between the community centre and Howick Central Public School, hosted by K.C.L. Carriages. Inside the centre, there was face painting, with children transforming into dinosaurs, unicorns and everything in between. Two free family skates were hosted, where all levels of skaters were welcome to have some fun on the ice.
The upstairs of the community centre held the pepper and euchre tournament, where many gathered for some light-hearted fun.
During the evening, there was a walk or drive-thru Santa Claus Parade in the parking lot. The Howick Optimist Club hosted their wing night at the Howick Community Centre as well to feed hungry attendees.
The evening ended with a bang, finishing off the festivities with a fireworks display.