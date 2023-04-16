Two separate surveys relating to substance abuse issues in Chatham-Kent are available for public comment until April 23.
According to a municipal media release, local feedback from both will be used to help develop a drug strategy for Chatham-Kent.
The municipality officially launched the Chatham-Kent Municipal Drug Strategy earlier this on month. The need for the strategy was identified in 2019.
Maggie Clendenning, CK Public Health's harm reduction co-ordinator, said a local "situational assessment of opioid use and related harms" was completed that year.
It determined that a "coordinated approach to substance use, with a focus on prevention" was needed to build community capacity and support people who use opioids.
With the help of the CK Drug Strategy Steering Committee, CK Public Health and the community – including those who have experienced substance abuse – a Guelph company called Collective Results will help lay out a strategy.
The municipality is slated to bring forward recommendations for implementation and action to council in the fall.
Information can be found at http://www.LetsTalkChatham-Kent.ca/CKMunicipalDrugStrategy.