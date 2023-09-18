The first East Kent Hot Rods for Hospice Fall Festival at the Fairgrounds this Saturday is more than just another motor vehicle show.
The festival is a full day of family-friendly activities centred around a car, tractor, and motorcycle show intending to raise funds for the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation.
Along with the vehicles on display, the East Kent Hod Rods for Hospice will feature vendors, food trucks, entertainment, interactive children’s activities, a pie auction, a 50-50 draw and more.
The festival is organized by Ridge Runners East Kent, East Kent Vintage Equipment Club and Ridgetown District Agricultural Society, with all proceeds going directly to Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation.
The event runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. with free admission, but donations for the Hospice will be appreciated.
The Ridge Runners East Kent came up with the idea of holding a fundraiser for the Chatham-Kent Hospice after seeing car clubs in other communities running similar events for their local Hospice.
“Hot Rods for Hospice is the result of passion from members of Ridge Runners East Kent who have had family, friends, and neighbours impacted by Hospice,” said Emily Vollans, head of the planning committee and a member of Ridge Runners East Kent. “We know that Chatham-Kent shows up to support Hospice, and we wanted to make a positive impact in our community while supporting an amazing cause.”
Management of the Chatham-Kent Hospice is thrilled to be the beneficiary of the first East Kent Hot Rods for Hospice festival.
“Community fundraisers play an important role in raising essential funds for the operation of Hospice,” said Jodi Maroney, Executive Director of Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation. “We are thankful to be in a community that is so dedicated to supporting Hospice and providing local families with the care they need in their grief journey.”
The entry fee for all cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors is $10, as the gate opens at 7 a.m. and no pre-registration is necessary. Car, tractor and motorcycle participants will receive dash plaques and be eligible to win raffle door prizes.
Kids will have the opportunity to participate in a Hot Wheels race track provided by the Lally Group, a Nerf shooting gallery provided by CKExpo, activities from Early On, face-painting by Different Strokes (for a fee), a corn pit, a three-legged race, potato sack race, colouring contest and more.
The vendors’ portion of the festival is being held in conjunction with the weekly Ag Society’s Farmer’s Market, with close to 60 crafters and artists of various mediums and vendors taking part. Six food trucks will also be on site.
Live entertainment will be provided by Barker & Stuart Wicks from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by Black River Remedy from 1-3 p.m.
Ridgetown Fire Station 11, Chatham-Kent Police and EMS with vehicles on display and staff to talk about their services to kids and adults.
There will be a 50/50 draw that will take place at 4 p.m., and you do not have to be in attendance to win. A representative from the Hospice will draw the winning ticket.
There will also be a Timed Engine Blow Contest, as an engine will be fired up at 1 p.m., and people can guess when the engine will blow. The cost is $5 per guess, which has to be made by 12:45 p.m. The winner gets half the pot, with the rest going to the Hospice. Station 11 will then perform an extrication display to cut up the engine.
The Chatham-Kent Hospice will have a booth to provide information about their facility, which has serviced over 1,200 local families since opening in April 2016.
The Hospice not only provides end-of-life care for the resident but also offers support to family and friends through its Grief and Bereavement program as they say goodbye to their loved one.
The Hospice relies on ongoing donations to cover expenses not covered by government funding, as $121,000 is required monthly to support its operating needs.
Approximately 62% of the operating budget is covered by donations, including those made by community fundraisers.
Festival organizers are grateful for the community support to make the event possible.
“This event is the result of an incredible community effort,” Vollans said. “Businesses in Ridgetown, Blenheim and throughout Chatham-Kent have been very generous with sponsorship and donating items for our raffle.”