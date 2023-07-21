The Blue Mountain Music Festival, sponsored by the Bud Shack, is aiming to host more than 10,000 spectators to watch headliner Blue Rodeo at 473 Ste. Philomene, an area being billed as Unity Field.
While the July 29 country-music concert may fall well short of this goal, it is expected to be significantly bigger than an Afroman show that was sponsored by the Bud Shack last month and drew a crowd of about 150, according to Naomi Denis, part owner of the Bud Shack.
“To my knowledge, there are approximately 1,000 tickets sold already,” said Denis in an interview last week.
Denis’s father, Derek Denis, is working with Dogg Records to put on the show – that company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Miguel Lopez, suggested a goal of up to 11,000 spectators shortly after the concert was rescheduled from its original June 3 date, which he attributed to flooding.
“Obviously this is the first festival of its nature in Oka,” said Lopez, explaining the decision to postpone. “It’s very important to me that the community, the fans, and the bands that are playing have an amazing experience, the experience that they deserve.”
He said the goal is to make the festival as big as possible to facilitate even larger acts coming to Kanesatake.
“That’s the whole output game of this, is to get this show in the festival to be the biggest it could be so that we can get the biggest country artists, so that we can get the biggest rock-and-roll artists right in the heart of an Aboriginal community, which would be amazing,” he said.
“The sky’s the limit, for sure.”
The festival has added an Indigenous artist as an opener, according to Naomi – Six Nations artist Lacey Hill.
There will be security in place and staff to deal with parking arrangements, she added.
“If we get 10,000 people, great, I guess,” she said. “There’s enough space on that property to be able to accommodate parking and everything so everything is done in a safe manner.”
Her personal hope is to promote the Bud Shack and its products with a pop-up tent, she said, but she acknowledged for Lopez and Derek the true measure of success is ticket sales, which would enable them to put on future shows.
Not everyone in Kanesatake is in favour of large concerts in the community, however, including Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief Brant Etienne.
“That’s insane,” Etienne said about the prospect of 10,000 people attending the concert, saying much smaller shows have caused mayhem.
However, he believes the 1,000 that were expected as of last week would also be a nuisance.
“Logistically, there is a qualitative difference if it’s 1,000 versus 10,000, but the issue remains. What right do they have to put the rest of the community through all this? There are people whose houses are right there,” he said.
He brought it to the attention of other chiefs at Council but hasn’t gotten anywhere, he said.
“Unless there’s a mass public movement where people actually get up and physically prevent these things from going on, I don’t know how we can do otherwise because the authorities – and this is from somebody on Council – the authorities aren’t willing to actually intervene on anything,” he said, referring to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).
“There’s stuff we can do, it just would take a goddamn backbone to do it. What happens if we block the highway? What happens if we put concrete blocks up or something like that?”
Naomi disagrees that the concert is likely to disturb community members.
“I believe some of the community members are going to be going because a lot of them enjoy listening to country music,” she said.
“Honestly, I feel like the community shouldn’t be really worried about it,” she said. “I can see the Afroman thing, where that was closer to a lot of the homes. This property, there’s really no housing near it, and the housing that is near it is across the road and down the hill a bit.”
She also argued that the success of cannabis dispensaries benefits Kanesatake because of money they donate to community causes.
“Now with the cannabis industry we’re able to help ourselves and grow the community as well instead of always looking to the government for handouts,” she said, a conclusion Etienne disagrees with.
Any donations coming from the concert would be indirect, Naomi acknowledged, as there is no per-ticket or lump sum donation currently planned from ticket sales.
Doors open at 3 p.m. on July 29, with Blue Rodeo slated to play at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $70.