Algonquin Highlands is putting the finishing touches to a Clean and Clear Bylaw.
Kristen Glass, a bylaw enforcement officer, and councillors debated the finer points of the legislation April 6. The draft bylaw was received as information by council.
“There was some definitions that we felt needed some tweaking and some clarification to help, especially with the idea of lawns and grass,” she said. “To try to put in a definition for turf grass to, I guess, help clarify the concerns with the areas that we have in this township.”
Clarification was required to discern rural areas from vacant lots, manicured lawns from forested areas. Some changes and exemptions were also worked out.
“To make sure that we are clear on the ponding of water and that would only be reflected on properties that perhaps have been altered not undisturbed vacant lands,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Jennifer Dailloux said she appreciated how the bylaw includes methods for appropriate composting, the means by which pests could be avoided, and various ways to cover the mound.
“It’s about keeping things neat and tidy and ... giving you the ability to find and use teeth where necessary to get something done if it has to be done,” Dailloux said.
Councillor Angie Bird said she’s had discussions about the bylaw’s intent and desired outcomes from the rules.
“If council wishes, we could eliminate some of the very specific things,” Bird said.
Council could say the intent with rules governing composting is to prevent odorous properties. But that doesn’t mean the compost has to be covered to avoid odours.
“It can be done properly without being covered,” she said. “We specifically say yard waste, soil, or compost. It could be covered with something else, if someone wanted to. Or be uncovered. As long as there is no odour.”
She suggested removing stipulations in the bylaw that pertains to covering compost wouldn’t weaken the legislation.
“Realistically, we probably wouldn’t be attending any properties that have proper composting procedures taking place,” Glass said.
Meat and dairy products aren’t recommended for composting, she said.
Glass said it’s the spring of the year and coming into bear season. Any type of food scraps can attract the animals.
Mayor Liz Danielsen said, simply, composting generates odours. But the practice should be encouraged.
“I didn’t read under the composting section (of the bylaw) that it needs to be in a container,” she said. “But, personally, I think it should be covered.
“Maybe I don’t understand enough about composting. I don’t understand how you can have composting and use it extensively without there being odour and drawing animals to the site.”
She said there’s a number of natural material that can be used as a compost cover to stifle smells.
Algonquin Highlands doesn’t yet have an environment committee of council. Coun. Lisa Barry suggested council should wait until such a committee is formed before the bylaw is adopted. She said the rules should be evaluated by an environment committee.
Danielsen said it’s important that council nail down the Clean and Clear Bylaw, even without an environment committee.
“We are coming into a season where we want to be able to start to deal with some of these issues,” Danielsen said.
Bird said there are municipal staff members who are adept at safeguarding the township’s environmental integrity. There’s little that a committee can add to the bylaw conversation that staff already can’t contribute, she said.
Coun. Sabrina Richards suggested an environment committee, when it comes into being, could monitor the bylaw’s application and suggest any required changes later on.
Dailloux said future honing of the legislation would be policy-focused.
“There would be no reason to not pass it today and then keep an open mind as we learn,” Dailloux said.
