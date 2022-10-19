Efforts to streamline efficiencies in Tiny Township are becoming one step closer to the future.
At a recent committee of the whole meeting, council members approved a proposal from PSD Citywide for a maintenance manager module, intended to integrate the current work order system with a robust digital entry and handling system.
Within the public works report, several workarounds were created since 2021 to transition a non-intuitive and human resource laden system of old software and paper hard copies, into a modern asset management system streamlined through digital technology for seamless work order integration.
Three bids were made for the asset management system, with PSD Citywide coming as the lowest cost of $16,500 annually for all public works staff; however, a one-time initialization fee of $25,000 for software purchase, along with training and implementation costs of nearly $30,000 would also be required to integrate road and fleet assets.
“We feel that moving forward with (PSD Citywide) is the best,” said public works director Tim Leitch. “I believe (there are) eight or nine municipalities fairly close to us that are currently using this system. It is a web based system; it will allow us to do orders now in the future from residents (who) can place orders automatically.
“It's a mobile app where the operator is very user friendly, where they can GPS their items and initiate work orders as soon as they see them through road patrol and those types of items,” said Leitch. “So public works is proposing to move forward with this package, and we feel it would be a great improvement in efficiencies, our ability to manage them, it gets rid of the paper systems, and also we’ll tie our residents in at a future date as we develop this software.”
Coun. Gibb Wishart asked how the system would help a resident placing a work order, and if there would be a more human component for interactivity and responses once initiated. Leitch responded that residents and staff could register fast work orders with the ease, speed, cost-effectiveness, and assurances that hamper the current system.
Curious if total municipal integration could be achieved through the software, Coun. John Bryant asked Leitch of the limitations and extents capable.
“We would be encouraging the electronic entering of all these types of information wherever possible,” replied Leitch. “Some residents don’t have that ability, and we’ll still rely on emails and phone calls and provide the feedback that we currently do today.
“The idea is to try and consolidate all this information into one central area so that we can track it and react to it,” he added.
As approved through the committee of the whole, the matter will be forwarded onto the next meeting of regular council.
The staff report and breakdown of the PSD Citywide maintenance manager module can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.