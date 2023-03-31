BROCKTON – When the Brockton Child Care Centre was constructed at St. Teresa School in Walkerton, the parking area met the needs of both school and daycare. It doesn’t now.
At the March 28 meeting of Brockton council, a report prepared by Sharon Bross, child care centre supervisor, and CAO Sonya Watson, on the parking situation was presented, with the recommendation council accept the report for information purposes.
Prior to the meeting, Mayor Chris Peabody commented that the parking lot, as it is currently, is “definitely not a safe spot,” and added that he’s glad to see plans in the works to deal with the situation. He also noted the excellent working relationship between Brockton staff and Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board Superintendent of Business Alecia Lantz.
“It’s absolutely necessary to fix the parking situation,” he said.
The question now will be about costs.
Since the centre was built in 2014, enrolment has increased; the same is true at the school. The result has been more vehicles in the parking lot, and more children walking or riding bikes.
Brockton asked the school board to consider a solution to parking concerns. Temporary dividers were installed to divide the two parking areas pending a more permanent solution. Municipal and BGCDSB officials have met on numerous occasions to discuss the many issues – the best and safest solution, accessibility, fire safety, snow removal and pedestrian and traffic flow management.
Plans have been revised a number of times and the final draft for the project was presented to council at the meeting.
Plans show a separate entrance for child care families with 26 parking spaces of a standard 2.7-metre width for the parent drop-off area and staff parking. However, wider parking spaces were a stated priority following a survey conducted by the child care committee. This will mean fewer spaces than the 26 shown in the plans. The wider spaces (3.1 metres) will provide more room for children to exit and enter vehicles safely. A new concrete sidewalk will provide increased safety for children walking.
Child care centre staff will be able to park in the school lot if necessary.
The report stated the school board is preparing the tender documents and the final plan, which will determine the costs and the potential financial commitment required from Brockton. Staff will bring forward an additional report when there is a proposal from the school board related to any financial request.
The intention is to complete this project this summer, prior to the start of the school year.