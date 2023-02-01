Pembroke – The annual County of Renfrew Warden’s Community Service Awards for 2022 showcased the diverse way individuals, businesses and not-for-profit groups are contributing to make the area a better place throughout the breadth of the county with Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski also joining the ceremony to present his own certificates of recognition.
The Eganville Leader received the business award, with Publisher Gerald Tracey noting this is the second time around for him, as he was the recipient of the award for individuals during the very first award ceremony over a decade ago which was instituted under the time of former Warden Bob Sweet. He noted the common thread is volunteerism and helping the community.
“We can talk about the power of the press and I don’t mean to destroy a politician or make a politician like Yak over there,” he said. “I talk about the power of the press in what it can do for a community.”
The Leader, which was nominated for its spearheading of the Ukrainian fundraiser held last year which raised $110,000, has a history of community involvement and fundraising initiatives.
“I always used the newspaper to assist in our fundraising efforts,” he said. “It is powerful because of the generosity of our readers who responded.”
Director of Development and Property Jason Davis gave a brief background on the awards and introduced the award winners. He said the awards are a meaningful way to recognize and thank an Individual, a Not-for-profit Business, and For-profit Business.
“Individuals in our community step up in many ways to improve and strengthen the quality of life we enjoy here in the Ottawa Valley,” he noted. “From participating in and organizing community initiatives, devoting their time and energy to politics, supporting social responsibility, mentoring or inspiring children and youth, and celebrating our culture and heritage.”
Darrel O’Shaughnessy – Individual Award
The individual award was presented to Darrel O’Shaughnessy. He was nominated by Arnprior Mayor Lisa McGee.
“Darrel O’Shaughnessy is a lifelong volunteer that is a constant force for positive change in the Greater Arnprior community,” Mr. Davis noted. “Darrel brings his passion for volunteerism to various causes including the Arnprior Dragon Boat Club, Greater Arnprior Seniors Council, Seniors Active Living Centre, Men's Shed and the Town's Corporate Services Advisory Committee, among many others.”
He noted he has been one of the most active volunteers in his community. His efforts have included creating a more inclusive and age-friendly community.
“Darrel's leadership in advocating for the creation of the Seniors' Active Living Centre led to the founding of our Men's Shed program which currently has 32 members thanks to Darrel's identification of the need and his convening work with Arnprior Regional Health and the Greater Arnprior Seniors Council,” he said.
He also provided strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic to support health care workers. Following all public health recommendations, he brought together some of the Men's Shed members to build nine protective screens for Arnprior Regional Health, the Arnprior and District Family Health Team and the Petawawa Family Health Team.
“The Men's Shed has also provided products for other local community organizations including birdhouses and bat boxes for the Township of McNab/Braeside, picnic tables for the Town of Arnprior and donations to various fundraising campaigns,” Mr. Davis said.
Although Dragon Boating initially was aimed at bringing both adults and older adults out to participate, Mr. O’Shaughnessy thought it would be a good idea to introduce the sport to the youth of Arnprior as well, he noted. As a result, the Sport of Dragon Boating caught on and has become a very popular activity. Prior to COVID, Arnprior hosted one of the largest Dragon Boat Festivals in the province. A true testament to Darrel O'Shaughnessy's dedication and determination to this project.
He was also instrumental in creating the Greater Arnprior Seniors’ Council, which is working to implement the Age-Friendly Community Plan.
“He brought people together to share their perspectives at community consultations,” he noted. “Through his work, he has also supported other seniors to become involved in volunteerism on various projects and committees.
Mr. Yakabuski praised Mr. O’Shaughnessy for his volunteerism and activism.
“I don’t meet too many people who are this blatant in their advocacy for others,” he said.
During COVID, Mr. O’Shaughnessy and the Men’s Shed team did work at his constituency office, he added.
“This is a man who never gives up working for other people,” Mr. Yakabuski said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he was delighted to accept the award, but stressed he was accepting this on behalf of the committees he serves on. He noted when he moved to Arnprior 14 years ago he wanted to see a Dragon Boat club established and through a Trillium Grant the boat and trailer was purchased to get things started.
“Anything I have accomplished is through teamwork,” he stressed.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy also used the opportunity to advocate for his community and various initiatives.
“We need to develop affordable housing in the Arnprior region,” he said.
“I want to develop the men’s sheds throughout the County of Renfrew,” he added.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said there is also a need to establish a seniors representative to county council, he said.
Eganville Leader
The Eganville Leader was recognized for the business category and was nominated by William Enright.
Mr. Davis said the Leader publisher sponsored a huge fundraiser for Ukraine relief efforts in conjunction with the 120th anniversary of the Leader.
“The Renfrew County community donated $110,000, which helped the local Ukrainian community and the people of Ukraine to build bridges between Canada and Ukraine,” he said.
The Leader has been positively impacting Renfrew County since 1902, as well as has “unselfishly helped the community in fundraising millions of dollars for community causes,” Mr. Davis said.
With the Ukraine fundraiser, the initiative provided a local community approach to a project that many wanted to support -- a feel good project helping our local Ukrainian refugees, he said.
“The Leader mobilized many volunteers to help and community members to donate auction items or cash,” he said. “The Leader leveraged the goodwill of many to help and raised awareness about the Ukrainian refugee crisis.”
Even though the fundraising event was organized on short notice and required a huge effort from the Leader's staff and volunteers, it was a big success, he noted.
“The organizing of a fundraiser for the Ukrainian effort on behalf of the Eganville Leader, was just another example of Gerald's caring spirit,” he said. “He could have easily made his own financial contribution but, in his heart, he knew he could do much more if he brought the community together.”
The fundraiser, which brought people from across Renfrew County to Eganville, was a huge success.
“It was a remarkable feat and an exceptional evening,” he said. “Not only did he raise money, but he also raised awareness of the true impact the war in Ukraine is having on so many innocent people.”
Mr. Yakabuski said Mr. Tracey is a person who steps forward if he sees a need.
“It is event after event,” he remarked. “He used the power of the press for good.”
He also praised the Leader for the quality of the publication.
“I think it is widely regarded as the best community family-owned paper in the entire country,” he said.
Mr. Tracey noted when he saw what was happening in the Ukraine in the winter of 2022, he was motivated to act.
“We had tears in our eyes watching the cruel invasion of that country,” he said.
Meeting local Ukrainian Tetyana Moiseyeva of Barry’s Bay as she welcomed a teenager from the Ukraine, Vita Aharkova, to Canada, he said he was motivated to act and do a fundraiser. With a five-week turnaround time, he began organizing the event to coincide with the Leader’s anniversary. Recognizing the fundraising team, which included Mr. Enright, Joanna Zomers, Zig Mintha and Ms. Moiseyeva, he said it was very much a team effort with many other volunteers.
Mr. Tracey said it is important to recognize the power of the press and what it can do for a community. He said the Leader has been involved in many community initiatives, including Fairfields, the rebuilding of Grace Lutheran Church and St. James the Less churches in Eganville, Hospice Renfrew and Madawaska Valley Hospice to name a few.
However, the credit needs to go to readers for responding so generously, time after time, he stressed.
“Who else would give Yak (Mr. Yakabuski) and I $60,000 to pedal our bikes to Renfrew (to raise funds for hospice)?” he asked.
Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA)
The Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA) received the not-for-profit award and was nominated by Gerry Morris of Pembroke and McNab/Braeside Deputy Mayor Lori Hoddinott.
“The County of Renfrew received six nominations under the individual category, two of which demonstrated their volunteerism and commitment to OVCATA,” Mr. Davis said. “Because of that and the fact that there are more people involved in the same program, the county decided to award it to OVCATA under the not-for-profit category.”
The OVCATA is a voice for cyclists and all active transportation enthusiasts in the Ottawa Valley, advocating for safety and good conditions, bringing people together, and encouraging participation. As a result, Ottawa Valley cycle tourism is growing rapidly and more people are cycling than ever, he said.
Some of the current directors are Patricia Krose, Whitewater Region; Ron Moss, Pembroke; Andy Kalnins, McNab/Braeside; Debbie Fiebig, Renfrew; Debbie Macdonald; Bob Peltzer, Bonnechere Valley; Ish Theilheimer, Golden Lake, and Michael Shulist, Round Lake.
In addition to organizing or helping at local events throughout the Valley, OVCATA made a big impact with some big activities – the Trail Town Relay, the Tour de Bonnechere, the Tour de Whitewater, and its own unique Bike Bank of Renfrew County. Volunteers from across Renfrew County collected, refurbished and distributed 44 bikes to Valley residents who needed them via the Bike Bank, in its second year of operation, he noted.
The Relay brought together all the towns along the Algonquin Trail to promote each of them as a cycle destination. The Tour de Bonnechere raised more than $10,000 for mental health, with OVCATA playing a major role organizing and publicizing, as it did with the Tour de Whitewater, he said.
As well, the Tour de Bonnechere was a smashing success thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers and a day of decent weather in 2022, he said.
“Over 180 riders signed up for the event, with quite a few registering Sunday morning,” he said.
Mr. Yakabuski said he is fortunate to have seen the growth of cycling in the county.
“People are understanding more and more that cycling is very good for you and that they have a total legal right to the road,” he said.
Mr. Moss accepted the award, noting this is a wonderful opportunity for the group to share about what is happening with cycling and active transportation. He said the county have been partners with the K&P Trail and Algonquin Trail.
“The ever increase in popularity of active transportation was given a boost with hardened shoulders in the County of Renfrew on our county roads and with the addition of these rail trails in a safe environment,” he said.
Local cycling advocates have risen to the challenge of getting people active in the county municipalities on the rail trails and for the benefit of their health, the economy and climate change, he said.
Many new cycling events are being created in the county, he added.
“OVCATA looks forward to working with the County of Renfrew and other organizations to bring tourism to our trails and in our communities,” he said, adding they will be bringing forward some new ideas soon.