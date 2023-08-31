The federal minister of Indigenous Services joined Nunavut leaders for a ‘tundra-turning’ ceremony that will kick off construction of a new, $84 million recovery and treatment centre in that territory.
Vice President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) Paul Irngaut, Nunavut Health minister John Main and Nunavut MP Lorio Idlout joined federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu for the ceremony last week.
The centre, to be called Aqqusariaq, is an $83.7 million treatment and recovery centre, with $42.1 million in funding from the federal government and $41.6 million from the Nunavut government.
It is slated to open in fall 2025.
In addition, NTI provided $5 million towards the overall costs of the project and $11.8 million through the Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation to train Inuit counsellors. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) will also provide $9.7 million per year in annual funding towards the costs of operating the centre.
“With Aqqusariaq, Inuit will have another opportunity to heal from the impact of Residential Schools and intergenerational trauma by reclaiming physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness,” said Irngaut. “With access to the land and elders, our healthy food and Inuktut clinical services, Aqqusariaq will have the power to improve Inuit lives for generations to come. After years of planning, today marks a milestone in healing programs and services designed by and for Inuit.”
Aqqusariaq, named by the Cultural and Lived Experience Advisory Committee, Aqqusariaq Development Team, and subject matter experts from across the territory, is an Inuktitut term describing ‘a trail you go through to reach your destination’ and is symbolic of a recovery journey. The construction of Aqqusariaq represents the strengthening of in-territory mental wellness and substance abuse resources — part of an Inuit-designed addictions and trauma treatment system.
Main said his government is committed to improving the lives of their constituents.
“The Department of Health is committed to improving mental health and wellness for all Nunavummiut through ongoing collaboration with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., and Indigenous Services Canada,” he said. “This partnership and construction of Aqqusariaq will foster culturally appropriate approaches to care and enhance treatment opportunities that are closer to home, Inuit-led, and trauma-informed.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall. The treatment and recovery centre will include 24 beds, as well as community-centred care, including treatment for pregnant women to prevent fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. It will provide treatment and healing interventions to focus on substance use and will be trauma-centred in Inuit cultural practices and values. Additional resources include community-based programming offering on-the-land healing camps and other in-community supports that build on cultural strengths, and the development of an Inuit workforce to deliver treatment interventions.
Hajdu said the investment is part of the federal government’s commitment to reconciliation
“With Inuit voices and practices at the heart of their approach, Aqqusariaq will provide a safe haven close to home for people on their healing journey,” she said. “The recovery centre will provide Inuit-led, community-centred resources and care for individuals across Nunavut. This investment answers TRC Call to Action #21 and reaffirms the federal government's commitment to providing sustainable funding to address the harms of Residential Schools. Through the leadership of NTI, and in partnership with the Government of Nunavut, I am grateful to take this important step together toward reconciliation.”