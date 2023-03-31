Thunder Bay, Ont. – The Neighbours on the Line group opposing the preliminary preferred route of Hydro One’s Waasigan Transmission Line are contending the real estate agents hired by the electric company to evaluate properties in their communities are not certified.
A member of the Neighbours group received a call from a real estate acquisition representative of Hydro One who gave his name and that he was from Sarnia.
The member of Neighbours on the Line did research on all real estate agencies in Ontario and didn’t find the representative’s name listed as a real estate agent, but he appeared listed as a powerline technician apprentice working for Hydro One.
“These land agents or (Hydro One) real estate representatives are not actually certified real estate agents,” said Neighbours on the Line organizer/community relations director Michelle Hamer at their weekly Wednesday night meeting at the Kaministiquia Community Centre, which was attended by six Hydro One representatives. “The reason that’s important for us is because a lot of us thought they were.
“When I walked into the Oliver Recreation Centre (on Jan. 16 for Hydro One’s open house in Thunder Bay), I told (them), ‘You’re going to be contaminating our water table and the hydro tower is going to be right by our house. You’re not even talking about (environmental management representatives). Where’s your consent?’
“I was told, ‘Here Michelle, here’s a real estate representative’. I’ll never forget that. There was no discussion, it was just ‘Here’s a real estate representative’. I thought that was a certified real estate agent because you would think that. We wouldn’t know any better.
“That has been the understanding of everyone in the community, but now we know they are not certified real estate agents.”
Hamer also conveyed a letter from Atikokan resident and Shebandowan property owner Margaret Curtis that a Hydro One representative showed up on her Atikokan driveway and called her from his vehicle, but she refused to meet with him and said the utility could send their literature by mail because ‘Hydro One certainly has my address.’
The approximately 375-kilometre Waasigan power line will run from the Municipality of Shuniah to Dryden parallel to the existing power grid with the preliminary preferred route having been selected earlier this year.
An alternate route presented by the Neighbours committee would go from Shuniah to north of Dog Lake, south of Upsala, follow along the Sapawe Road to the southeast of Sapawe and follow an abandoned hydro line into Atikokan, which Hydro One said they would take a look at.
Hydro One director of project delivery Sonny Karunakaran, who was one of the six Hydro One members to attend Wednesday’s meeting, was asked to reiterate the company’s stance on the Neighbours’ alternate route after an earlier meeting with the Neighbours’ group.
“We were very pleased to be able to meet with the Neighbours on the Line committee earlier (on Wednesday) along with other residents within the community,” said Karunakaran. “Through that discussion, we talked about the process about where we were at with regards to the analysis. We got a summary of that position earlier and we’re waiting on the progress.
“What we’re committed to do is to continue that analysis and we’ve scheduled a followup discussion within a space of a couple weeks time.
“Just prior to that, what we would look to do is to send an initial copy of the criteria along with a trending of where the analysis is taking us, so that the people that we’re presenting to and working with can actually review that material before we meet in a couple weeks’ time. Following that, we will be taking any further feedback and utilize it to fine tune the analysis.”
Neighbours on the line have concerns with residents losing their homesteads, water shed contamination and electric radiation exposure if the project goes along the preliminary proposed route.
On March 2 at an Hydro One open house at the Kaministiquia Community Centre, Karunakaran said the transmission line will produce many benefits to the region including economic growth, development, job opportunities, electrical reliability, renewable generation and load growth pertaining to the mining industry.
Hydro One’s time frame to complete the development work on the project is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2024.