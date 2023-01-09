Petrolia Mayor Brad Loosley, Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu and Petrolia Legion President Dennis Laker toast the beginning of 2023, at the New Year’s Levee hosted by the Petrolia Legion and Ladies Auxiliary on Sunday
“This party is for you,” said Robert White, Petrolia Legion’s poppy chair, as he explained the military tradition of holding a levee on New Year’s Day. It is a way for the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary to thank the community, inviting everyone to the event and marking the beginning of another year. It is the third time the Legion branch has held a New Year’s Levee, with this one being the first since 2020.
The club house was full as many visited during the event, with many enjoying a glass of moose milk, a traditional cocktail with roots in the celebratory events of the Canadian Armed Forces. Many local dignitaries were in attendance including Gladu, Loosley and Enniskillen Township Deputy Mayor Judy Krall, who wished everyone best wishes into the New Year.
White said there was $15,000 raised through the 2022 poppy campaign. Looking into 2023, the Legion is also looking to a number of renovations to its building, especially to make it more accessible for those with physical challenges. The veterans’ organization is current looking to raise between $250,000 and $400,000 to see this work completed.