ST. MARY’S – In response to a public survey of St. Mary’s residents that appears to favour smaller government, local council has approved a recommendation that would reduce the number of its representatives from seven to five.
The motion passed in a five-to-two vote during council’s committee of the whole meeting on Oct. 5, with councillors Beulah Malloy (District 4) and James Harpell (District 8) dissenting.
The decision followed a presentation on the results of an opinion survey on St. Mary’s electoral size and structure that Upland Consulting of Dartmouth recently conducted among area citizens as part of the municipality’s first mandatory boundary review since 2015 – its results due to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) next year.
“Seventy per cent of the [survey] respondents suggested that the municipality currently has too many polling districts,” said Upland’s senior planner Ian Watson. “Just under 30 per cent supported the current number [seven]. Around 25 per cent suggested going down to five councillors, and about 45 per cent suggested going down as far as three. Three [councillors are] the minimum that the municipality can have under the Municipal Government Act. There is no maximum. One person suggested increasing council to nine-plus councillors.”
Watson said Upland received a total of 70 online and three printed responses to the survey, which was conducted in August. The 12-point questionnaire asked about residents’ familiarity with their local government’s availability, structure, size and their priorities for representation. One section addressed “how changes in the size of council might affect the governance of the municipality,” asking how a smaller, larger or a status quo council would influence a respondent’s overall assessment of their representative’s accessibility, relevance, efficiency and fiscal probity. “Changing the number of councillors means that the number of polling districts must also change,” one question stated. “In your opinion, what would be the right number of councillors in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s?”
Watson told the committee of the whole last week, “We looked at the comparison of the District of St. Mary’s to other similar rural municipalities in Nova Scotia, in terms of council size and number of electors per polling district. One of the unique things about the district is that it is the lowest density of all the municipalities in Nova Scotia with 1.1 persons per square kilometre. The district also has the lowest number of electors per councillor – around 260 – compared with the next step up, which is 470 for the District of Guysborough … [All] that has to be taken into account.”
Also relevant, he said, were the results of interviews Upland conducted with council members.
“One of the key things we’ve heard is that being on council in the District of St. Mary’s is not a profession,” he said. “I mean, HRM [Halifax Regional Municipality] councillors — that is their job; it’s a full-time job. One of things that we heard consistently from you — and something that is really valuable — is that this is not your primary profession and that councillors [here are] employed in other positions and that you come with those perspectives, which adds a lot of diversity and knowledge and opinions. Sitting in meetings and reviewing reports and all that kind of thing is the bigger piece of your work compared to constituency work and that kind of thing.”
At the same time, he noted, getting fresh blood into the electoral system continues to be a challenge in St. Mary’s. Upland’s recent municipal planning strategy for the area – which will head to public hearings this month – suggested that public priorities are focused more social and economic progress than on the mechanics of local government.
In the ‘what we heard’ section of the MPS, Upland reported that residents rank “nature and resource conservation” first in their list of priorities. The rest, in descending order of importance, are: tourism development; Internet and utility services; jobs and growth; recreation investment; home-based businesses; downtown revitalization; secondary manufacturing or processing; and resource extraction. Electoral engagement or reform did not explicitly appear on the list.
“Taking all the pieces of data – the comparables, the public feedback to this point … we would recommend reducing council size … to five,” Watson said. “There is a balance. If you go [smaller], it is, again, a deterrent to who can run for council, as the role takes on a larger and larger piece of your time … you risk losing your ability to keep your council jobs as part-time roles. While that [reduction to] five doesn’t go as far as the survey was suggesting, it does go in the direction of reducing without putting too much burden on each individual councillor.”
Based on the survey results, Upland also recommended retaining the appointed warden system, over an elected mayoralty process.
“When we asked that question, there were not strong feelings one way or another,” Watson said. “In other words, [there was] support for the status quo.”
Council voted unanimously in favour of the warden system, but were split on the issue of council size. “It will be interesting to see the [new district] boundaries,” said Malloy, before voting nay on the recommendation. Neither she nor Harpell returned The Journal’s request for comment by press time.
The recommendation will now inform Upland’s final report on boundary options for the municipality, which will go through another round of public hearings in St. Mary’s before being formally collated and sent to the NSUARB for consideration under five criteria: number of electors; parity of voting power; community interest; geographic size; and population density.
The last review, in 2015, produced the configuration of seven municipal districts, representing an average of 265 residents in each, or about 1,855 voters in all. According to Statistics Canada data, the municipality’s population has been declining since 1991, when it was approximately 3,100.