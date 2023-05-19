Cobden – It was a night to celebrate three people who are associated with Cobden to help make it a better place.
The Cobden and District Civitan Club’s annual banquet was held recently and three people were honoured -- Doris Reaney, activity director at Caressant Care Retirement Home for over 18 years, was named Citizen of the Year; Miriam Hunt was named Cobden Civitan of the Year and Don Helferty, was awarded a Life Membership to Civitan International.
The event was held at the Cobden Legion with Civitan President Joanne Hodgins welcoming everyone. She reminded those gathered while this was the 49th charter year for Cobden and District Civitan Club, there was no dinner held for three years due to COVID-19. It was only in September 2022 that in-person meetings were again held.
Ms. Hodgins reviewed the past years, noting two major fundraisers were allowed to continue, although very differently, but only because they are outdoor events – the golf tournament and the ice fishing tournament.
The club remembered two members who died: Ted Barron and Bernie Lapierre.
“They are deeply missed,” she said.
Civitan Mary Moss presented service pins to various members, including recognizing two Charter members, Mr. Helferty and John Mains.
Then, it was time for the big three reveals.
Civitan of the Year – Miriam Hunt
“This person works hard to keep the club going,” Ms. Moss said. “She has a great knowledge of Civitan International.”
Ms. Hunt responded by saying It is a great honour.
“You are a great group of people,” she said. “I enjoy working with you and having fun with everyone.”
Citizen of the Year – Doris Reaney
Ms. Moss said she couldn’t think of a better way to introduce this year’s Citizen of the Year than by reading the nomination submitted by co-workers Nancy Wood, Laurie Graham and Annie Robinson.
“Please accept our nomination of Doris Reaney as Citizen of the Year for 2023,” she read. “Doris is one of the kindest and most generous people we know.”
For more than 18 years, Ms. Reaney has spent hours over and above what she gets paid to organize and participate in different events at Caressant Care, which all residents can enjoy.
The three co-workers noted Ms. Reaney and her husband, Pastor Lloyd Reaney, recently retired from Whitewater Wesleyan Community Church.
“It’s not hard to imagine all the behind-the-scenes kind acts she did for the church community,” Ms. Moss read.
There was also a list of some of Ms. Reaney’s accomplishments: volunteer for The Good News Club, an after-school program for children; a member of the Parents Council at Cobden District Public School for many years; volunteers at Zion Hill Children’s Camp; plays piano for various church groups that visit Caressant Care; volunteers at the Foresters Falls Winter Carnival and Canada Day Parade and is instrumental in organizing The Big Give, which is returning this year.
“This past winter after our first snowfall, one of the residents commented that it was perfect snow to build a snowman,” Ms. Moss continued to read. “After her shift was over, Doris went to the ‘lost and found’ and found an old pair of socks. Before lunch was over, Doris had built not one, but two, snowmen.
“These are only a few examples of the kind heart and selflessness she has,” Ms. Moss concluded.
She then stated there were “several excellent candidates” for this award, “but Doris was the most deserving.”
Once she accepted her Citizen of the Year plaque, Ms. Reaney was afraid to talk for fear of crying.
“I thought I was coming here tonight to support Laurie and Caressant Care in receiving an award,” she said.
She recalled “answering a little ad” in the newspaper asking for someone to help with activities for the residents at Caressasnt Care, not imagining she’d still be there 18 years later.
She noted there are at least seven different groups from the community who give their time to the residents at the home. The Civitan Club has done so much for the community, including coming in twice a month to Caressant Care so residents can play bingo, she said.
“You should all give yourself a pat on the back,” Ms. Reaney said. “I am so happy to be a part of this community. You all make my job so easy.”
Life Membership – Don Helferty
Mr. Helferty is one of two remaining charter members of the club, Ms. Moss said.
“He has served the community and Civitan for 49 years,” she stated. “Over the years, he could be found taking tickets at the fair, manning the BBQ, setting up his business tent at the putting green and working at a hole, helping at the parade, helping to organize SnowDo, and assisting wherever he was needed.
“He sits quietly at meetings, occasionally offering a wise opinion or a comical remark,” she continued. “He has been on the board of directors and was Civitan of the Year in 1985.
“Those of us who have been members for a much shorter time seldom stop to think what volunteering for an organization for 49 years looks like – making yourself available and giving up personal time.
“For his service to Civitan and to the greater Cobden community, tonight we are honouring Civitan Don Helferty with a Life Membership.”
Following the presentation of the plaque by Mr. Mains, the other Charter member, and a standing ovation, Mr. Helferty said he just came to the banquet tonight to sit back and relax, bringing laughter from the crowd.
“It’s been a fantastic number of years dealing with members of the community,” he said.
Cheque Presentation
Wayne Bennett, president of the Cobden Legion, presented a $1,000 donation from the Legion to the Civitan Club. He noted it was Civitan members who approached the Legion members to see if they would be willing to take over the weekly bingo. The Legion members said yes and all the bingo equipment was donated to the Legion from Civitan.
In closing the evening, Ms. Hodgins noted it will be a busy summer with barbecues planned and the annual golf tournament.
She noted a public event will be held next year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club.