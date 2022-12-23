A boil water order has ended for Minden Hills.
The precautionary boil water advisory that was issued Dec. 12 and revised the following day was lifted Dec. 19. The requirement to boil drinking water for human consumption has ended.
According to a notice in the municipality’s website, the drinking water has been tested to ensure it is free of microbiological contamination.
Normal usage of the town’s water may be resumed.
An advisory was issued Dec. 12 for residents of 155 to 211 Bobcaygeon Road and those living at 1969 to 1993 Fleming Road. The advisory was later revised to include residents of 1056 Prentiskoka Heights Road and 1010 to 1054 Prentiskoka Heights Road.
The advisory was prompted after a valve malfunctioned and the municipal water pressure dropped in the distribution system that services the listed areas.