The future of the former Kinsmen building remains unknown.
However, progress towards a final decision has been made, as the town is looking into possibly re-establishing additional daycare services in Gananoque.
On Tuesday, at its lone council meeting of the month, Gananoque council deferred action, pending engagement and to issue direction for the town’s chief administrative officer to engage with County Child Services to negotiate for the use of a portion of the property as a daycare going forward.
“Therefore, the decision is deferred pending negotiation with the County and the County’s efforts to find an operator and/or source money to renovate the space,” said Mayor John Beddows.
The Kinsmen Community Hall was formerly a daycare centre but now the building is home to the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club, which rents half the space.
Adam Funnell, head coach and board member of the TIYBC, has expressed the club’s interest in renting the space on the upstairs hall of the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
However, a recent engineering review and load analysis finding is that the upstairs hall at the arena cannot support the weight of the boxing club ring and equipment, unless there is work completed on the supporting beams. That work is quoted at $17,000.
What this means is that for the time being, the boxing club will remain located in the former Kinsmen building, as in June, they were given a six-month lease agreement extension.
“They are leased until Dec. 31,” said Shellee Fournier, the town’s CAO.
Since 2016, various councils have considered the future of the former Kinsmen building since it was given to the town seven years ago.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)