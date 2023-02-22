Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Deputy Mayor Gord Ohlke has died.
A statement from the township, posted on its Facebook page, says Ohlke died suddenly Tuesday night.
Ohlke was first elected in 2018 as a councillor representing Ward 2, re-elected in 2022 and selected by his council colleagues to serve as deputy mayor.
He also represented council as a board member with the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Public Library and the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority.
Ohlke is being remembered as someone who took great pride in serving the community.
“He was insightful, kind and considerate,” TLTI officials said in a statement. “Gord will be missed. Council and staff of the Township offer our heartfelt condolences to Gord’s family and friends.”
In a statement, Michael Barrett, the MP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, said he was heartbroken by Ohlke's passing.
“Gord dedicated his life to service with a proud and highly decorated career in our Canadian Forces military intelligence, as a municipal councillor and community builder,” Barrett said.
In honor of Ohlke’s memory and to recognize his many contributions and service to the people of TLTI, flags at the administration building will be flown at half-mast for the remainder of this week.
As well, a book of condolences will be available at the administration building in Lansdowne and all branches of the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Public Library starting on Friday for anyone wishing to sign.
(Please check this story later for updates)
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)