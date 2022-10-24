One person is seriously injured following the first of an expected two weekends of street parties in Kingston.
A male in his 20s was struck by a pickup truck towing a catering trailer on Brock Street west of Alfred just after 8 pm, and was rushed to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, there has been no further update to the victim's condition.
Another partygoer was injured from falling off of a roof, though the injuries sustained weren't considered serious.
Police spent much of the day reminding partiers to "prioritize their wellbeing by keeping both feet on the ground" with many climbing on roofs and in trees.
With the University District Safety Initiative (USDI) in effect, hoards of police were out to patrols the large crowds assembling in the streets as drones also scanned the streets to monitor parties.
Kingston Police declared the first nuisance party on Earl Street between Albert and Collingwood just before noon on Saturday, laying five fines of $2000 in the short half hour the declaration was active.
A second nuisance party was declared on Aberdeen by 2 PM with police saying there were "projectiles being thrown at police."
Throughout the day, police gave out a number of tickets for public intoxication and open alcohol with many of the citations coming at the party on Aberdeen.
Shortly after the pedestrian was struck on Brock Street, police declared another nuisance party, this time on Brock from Division to Barrie and lasting almost 45 minutes, once again handing out five $2000 fines.
The festivities were tamer this year than in some years past, including last year, but it's not expected to be the end of busy weekends for Kingston first responders as Queen's actual homecoming game takes place next weekend.
The USDI, enacted on October 14, remains in place until November 1 and Kingston Police are preparing for another busy and boisterous weekend in the university district.