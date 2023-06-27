Police in Winnipeg have identified the man who was found dead last month with a Municipality of Baker Lake pen in his possession.
The man died May 31 after a medical incident in the city’s west end. Police said the investigation was not criminal, but investigators had an obligation to make a connection with the family and notify them.
That family connection has been made, police said in a news release late on June 22.
“Investigators would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter,” the release said.
“Further information will not be provided to respect the family’s privacy and provide them an opportunity for closure.”
Last week, Winnipeg police released a composite sketch of the man and provided a detailed description of his appearance.
One of the details included in the initial release was that he had a pen in his possession with the logo of the Municipality of Baker Lake on it.
Const. Dani McKinnon, a Winnipeg police spokesperson, said it was possible the man had zero connection to Nunavut, but the pen prompted investigators to collaborate with Nunavut RCMP on the file.
McKinnon said officers were also asking for information from Winnipeg Inuit organizations and service providers.