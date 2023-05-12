The HIS Building 6th annual charity golf tournament is returning this summer, continuing their efforts to raise money for the soon-to-be Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Tournament Coordinator Wendy Cey said the annual tournament has made a significant impact for the project and is aiming to continue the trend of contributions.
“(Through) our fundraiser tournament that we have done each year, we have raised over $20,000, so we are well over $100,000 that we have raised over five tournaments so far,” she said. “That has been really exciting, and the whole reason we do it is to try to build some community and go out there and have some fun. You do not have to be a good golfer, because we definitely are not.”
Each year of the tournament, Cey added, over 100 golfers had registered to come out and participate. The demographics ranged from those who had not golfed in years, to folks who are on the course regularly.
As usual, the tournament is a Texas scramble, which sees groups of participants each taking a swing, and then continuing from whoever landed closest to the hole.
The team behind the Sacred Heart Church purchased what was formerly the IGA grocery store in downtown Strathmore and intends to begin the process of converting it into the new church in the near future.
The money raised through the tournaments has gone towards the expense of needing to repair and modify the building, including replacing the roof, and developing extra structural supports.
Also featured in this year’s tournament is a hole-in-two competition with former Canadian Long Drive Champion, Michael Flaherty. The entry fee is $50 to attempt a hole on a par five from off of Flaherty’s drive, the prize being an all-expense paid weekend of golfing.
A hole-in-one competition and 50/50 draw will also be taking place as part of the whole event.
“It is neat to see that all come together, and it is another great opportunity to raise money … I try to make it fun for everyone so you do not have to be a good golfer to have fun,” said Cey.
For those who are interested in participating, there is a $160 entry fee per golfer that returns a $50 tax receipt. An extra $10 charge is optional if a participant wishes to add a steak to the dinner included in their registration.
Registration is open for both participants as well as for sponsors. Anyone interested is able to do so either online at www.birdease.com/HISBUILDINGGOLF or by emailing Cey (hisbuildinggolf@gmail.com). The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Strathmore Golf Course on July 8 starting at 12:30 p.m.